The Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings in Game 3 of the playoff round

After two straight wins in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Sacramento Kings fell to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. At the Chase Center, the Warriors won 114-97, and Thursday’s loss was a disappointment to many Kings fans who welcomed two straight wins to their first playoff series in 17 years. Game 3 thrills for fans at the Golden 1 Center The next game will again be at home to the Warriors on Sunday. Tour against the Warriors. Dearon Fox led the Kings with pride, scoring 38 points to tie the second highest playoff game for the first time in NBA history to lead the Kings to a 126-123 victory, Game 2 was a little messy. Well, it was an uncomfortable atmosphere for both teams after an incident in the fourth quarter where warrior Draymond Green stomped on the chest of the Kings’ Domantas Sabonis, resulting in Green being suspended from Thursday’s game without pay. A statement from the NBA said Green’s stomping on his chest was in response to Sabonis grabbing Green’s right ankle after he fell to the ground. Green received a critical 2 foul and was ejected, and Sabonis received a technical foul. Kings fans react to Game 3 loss Despite the loss, thousands of Kings fans filled Golden Center 1 for a sold-out party Thursday night. Lifelong Kings supporters said that even if they couldn’t travel to the Chase Center in San Francisco to watch the game, they were thrilled that they had a place in Sacramento to gather together. Officials with the Sacramento Kings told KCRA 3 that about 10,000 people came to the Golden 1 Center for the observation party. “I think this was necessary, to show all the support from the Sac, the locals,” said Karina Webb, a fan. , including Alex Henthorn, wait about two hours outside the Golden 1 Center so they can get the best spot inside the free event to watch the game on the jumbotron. Henthorn was the first person in line. “I’m a lifelong Kings fan. I remember going to the playoff series in 2002 against the Mavericks – 2003. Those were fun times with my dad, and now as an adult, I can enjoy playoff games again,” said Hinthorn. Fans said they are now focusing on Game 4 on Sunday. Another viewing party event will be held at Golden 1 Center. Officials said tickets will be available starting Friday. “Win or lose, I’m glad to be here,” said Marc Joachim of Vacaville, who went to San Francisco to watch the game. “We were never meant to be the third seed. To me, it’s great to be able to get a chance to come out and watch my team play in a playoff game.” I justified the captaincy because it’s such a historic year for the team. Sacramento native Larry Parker thinks so, calling this year “a great deal for Sacramento and a great thing for the team.” Kings #PlayoffPrideLight the Beam motivates Sacramento businesses to create themed drinks and treats for fans Point with Sacramento Kings fans with beam-themed merchandise

