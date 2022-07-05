October 10, 2022

4-star quarterback Phil Picciotti joined Oklahoma on Monday night

Joy Love July 5, 2022 2 min read

Oklahoma fans are conditioned to expect some fireworks on July 4th, and the 2023 class continues that tradition.

Perkasie (Pa.) Pennridge upper back inside Phil Picciotti He received honors this year, declaring his commitment to the university on Monday evening.

Picciotti, a potential four-star player, chose OU from the last four of Michigan, Auburn, Nebraska and Sooners and is the 11th quarterback in the 2023 class.

It is the fourth year in a row that the Sooners have earned at least one Independence Day/Weekend commitment, joining Bryson Washington (Class of 2020), Caleb Williams, Latrell McCutchin (2021) and Jacob Sexton And the Robert Spears Jennings last year.

When OU premiered The Piciotti Show in the winter, it didn’t feel like it would quite reach it with Penn State emerging as the clear favorite after making multiple visits to PSU in a short space of time.

But Picciotti did what the artistic director Brent Venables He was preaching, come to campus at first to show your interest and then come back for an official visit.

He visited for spring practice and limited his options to the last four schools heading into the month of his visit. Picciotti saw all four schools for official visits, and arrived in Norman for the June 3 ChampU Family BBQ event over the weekend.

The family felt like the quartet’s favorite as June approached, and nothing seemed to change during the four-visit process.

Picciotti became the second consecutive full-back commitment for OU as Samuel Omosego He made his OU announcement last Thursday and tenth overall for the OU class.

OU fans were asking about some fireworks on the road. It should be this week. OU came in at number 41 in the team rankings, but Picciotti would be the start of what should be a huge week for the Venables and Sooners.

