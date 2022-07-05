4-star quarterback Phil Picciotti joined Oklahoma on Monday night

Oklahoma fans are conditioned to expect some fireworks on July 4th, and the 2023 class continues that tradition.

Perkasie (Pa.) Pennridge upper back inside Phil Picciotti He received honors this year, declaring his commitment to the university on Monday evening.

Picciotti, a potential four-star player, chose OU from the last four of Michigan, Auburn, Nebraska and Sooners and is the 11th quarterback in the 2023 class.

It is the fourth year in a row that the Sooners have earned at least one Independence Day/Weekend commitment, joining Bryson Washington (Class of 2020), Caleb Williams, Latrell McCutchin (2021) and Jacob Sexton And the Robert Spears Jennings last year.

When OU premiered The Piciotti Show in the winter, it didn’t feel like it would quite reach it with Penn State emerging as the clear favorite after making multiple visits to PSU in a short space of time.