BAA responds to Marathon fans claiming to intimidate police

“We need to do a better job,” Boston Marathon organizers said in a statement after meeting with two groups who complained about the way police were treated along the race course on Monday. The controversy revolves around an energetic gathering of onlookers along Commonwealth Avenue near Heartbreak Hill and the manner in which the police responded. “They definitely made us feel like we didn’t belong there, that we weren’t welcome there even though we’d been there for five years.” Aliese Lash, of the Pioneers Run Crew, said earlier this week that the BAA, along with the Newton Police Department, said they received three separate complaints about spectators crossing onto the racetrack, impeding runners. the track, and as the spectators continued to cross the rope, they “quietly used the bicycles for a short time to demarcate the course and keep the runners and spectators safe.” Lash says her club works alongside its members as a cheerleader. “I have done this at the same location for the last five years without any complaints,” said Lash. “They expressed to us their deepest concerns that they were not given the opportunity to enjoy the day and celebrate with their friends, family and all involved when they approached Heartbreak Hill – that’s on us,” Lash wrote. “It’s our job, and we need to do a better job of creating an environment that welcomes and supports the communities (Black, Indigenous and Colored) at the marathon.” A representative for both running groups declined to comment Thursday, but civil rights advocates are calling for a dialogue with Newton Police. Newton Mayor Ruthan Fuller, of Lawyers for Civil Rights, said in a statement that the Newton Police Department had been notified three times by the British Airports Authority about spectators crossing the rope barrier and disabled runners, and that police had “respectfully responded” and repeatedly asked Spectators are encouraged to stay behind the rope and not trespass on the track.” The shared goal of the Boston Athletic Association, the City of Newton and the Newton Police Department is for everyone – runners and spectators – to have a safe and happy marathon day. Starting Mile 21 running clubs are great champions of a diverse and inclusive running culture. We love having them here in Newton on marathon day, and cheering on the runners as they approach Heartbreak Hill,” Fuller said in her statement. “The responsibility of the Newton Police Department on Marathon Day is to respond to calls related to spectators at the track to maintain a safe environment for the runners.” According to Fuller, Newton Police and additional officers “quietly used the bikes for a while” to locate the spectators. Fuller said she and Newton Police Chief John Carmichael are looking forward to speaking with the Pioneers Run Crew and TrailblazHers Run Co. about what happened and how future responses could be better “if and when it’s right for them”. The mayor said the city is looking forward to welcoming running clubs next year. Full statement from the BAA: “We know what the Boston Marathon means to our communities; it’s very personal to so many of you. We know everyone who participates loves to celebrate the excitement of the race, whether you’re an athlete, volunteer, spectator or supporter.” However, this year, we know we We didn’t deliver on our promise to make it a great day for everyone. We met up with two groups last night, who are proudly supported by the BAA in their running activities, their members and their mission – PIONEERS Run Crew and TrailblazHers Run Co. – They are two of Boston’s premier clubs for BIPOC runners. They expressed their deepest concerns to us at not being given the opportunity to enjoy the day and celebrate with their friends, family and all involved as they approached Heartbreak Hill – that’s on us. It’s our job, and we must do better to create an environment that is welcoming and supportive of the BIPOC communities in the marathon. “We appreciate and count on the support and services provided by the eight cities and towns that make up the Boston Marathon of course. We could not have done it without the first responders and law enforcement agencies across the 26.2 miles which is essential in an event of this magnitude. We ask for everyone’s support as we move forward to improve the event for generations to come. .”

