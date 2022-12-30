December 30, 2022

The well-known lip-syncing YouTube sensation dies at the age of 27

Roxanne Bacchus December 30, 2022 1 min read

by: Jeff HooverAnd the Nexstar MediaWire

published:

Updated:

(WGN) — Popular YouTube personality Keenan Cahill passed away Thursday at the age of 27, according to a family spokesperson.

Cahill had Marotto-Lamy Syndrome and had published Social media He was undergoing open heart surgery on December 15th. Maroto-Lamy syndrome is a progressive condition that causes many tissues and organs to swell, become inflamed or scarred, and eventually fade away (atrophy), According to MedlinePlus. Patients with the syndrome can also have heart problems that usually include heart valve abnormalities.

Cahill became one of the first internet sensations when he began uploading lip-synced videos to his Youtube in 2010. His clips caught the attention of celebrities including Jimmy Kimmel and Katy Perry.

Later on, Berry, Jennifer Aniston, 50 Cent, Justin Bieber and other famous fans appeared on his YouTube channel. Cahill himself also appeared in Sara Bareilles’ music video for “Uncharted” alongside Adam Levine, Pharrell Williams, Josh Groban, and others.

Cahill YouTube videos It has accumulated over 500 million views. He has released his original music through his channel as well.

