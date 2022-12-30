George R.R. Martin: Game of Thrones Shows “Touched” by HBO Changes

until the futuregame of thronesPop-ups may not be immune from changes in progress HBO Maxto me George RR Martin.

in a Blog post on Wednesday, the author wrote that some of his planned shows in the “Game of Thrones” universe have been “stuck” in the streaming device. After HBO parent WarnerMedia merged with Discovery in April, HBO Max’s content slate got thinner to cut costs, contributing to the cancellations of shows like “Love Life,” “Minx,” and “FBoy Island.”

Although the “Game of Thrones” prequel “Dragon houseHe has the The biggest season finale HBO has since seen the original series renewed for a second season, Martin writes that other projects in development aren’t steadfast.

“Some of these move faster than others, as is always the case with development,” Martin wrote. “None of them have been greenlit yet, though we hope…maybe soon. A couple have been shelved, but I don’t agree they’re dead. You can take anything off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf. I’m impressed.” All changes to HBO Max are definitely upon us.”

While Martin didn’t specify which projects have been shelved, there are At least six projects which have been reported to be in development, including a prequel series “Tales of Dunk and Egg” Princess Nymeria stationed “10,000 ships” and a Jon Snow spinoff Where Kit Harington is attached to star.

HBO Max representatives did not immediately respond diverseComment request.

Martin also took time in the position to pay tribute to the films and shows he’s enjoyed this year, shouting “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “The Sandman,” and the second season of “The White Lotus.”

He wrote of the “fantastic performances by Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson”. “A powerful story, one I will remember for a long time…but it’s very sad. I see people calling it comedy. Really? Well, but that’s dark humour.”

Read Martin in full Blog post here.