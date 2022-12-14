The winner of The Voice Season 22 has been revealed

Bryce Leatherwood sings “Don’t Close Your Eyes” by Keith Whitley | The Voice Live Finale 2022 on NBC

winner in the sound Season 22 has been revealed!

Drum roll, please…

After weeks of demos, coaches, and feedback, people have spoken. for you voice The winner of season 22 is… Brice Leatherwood From Team Blake!

Instantly, Leatherwood established himself as a fan-favorite performer Blake Shelton A version of Conway Twitty’s classic “Goodbye Time” for him blind test.

“Welcome to Team Blake,” Shelton said shortly after Leatherwood’s audition, very confident in the young singer he would choose. “Was there ever a country name ‘Leatherwood’? You have excellent taste in music… I don’t feel too presumptuous to push my button on my own record… I was blown away. What a great country name.” Leather. Wood!”

And Shelton was right to be confident. Leatherwood chose Team Blake, and he and Shelton went to the finish line together.

“Pryce has an amazing country voice,” said Shelton. “I want to continue learning about who he is as an artist. If Conway Twitty is any indication, we’re going to have a lot of fun working together.”

“Bryce, your voice is pure and warm. You just have to do everything with precision, confidence and ease,” John legend Tell Leatherwood during the battles. And Chilton said, “You’re 22, and I don’t know how much experience you have on stage. You seem to have about 40 years of experience… You’re one of those guys who look like George Strait. You deliver and you’re strong and people react to that.”

reaction they did. Congratulations to our new hero the soundBrice Leatherwood!

Watch the sound NBC And the peacock.