Patty Jenkins breaks the silence in Wonder Woman 3

Patty Jenkins has a few things she’d like to clarify.

The director posted a lengthy note on social media to say after reports that DC FIlms (owned by CNN’s parent company) will not be moving forward with a third installment of the “Wonder Woman” franchise.

“When the backlash about World War III not happening, a catchy clickbait false story that I was the one to kill or walk away began to circulate,” In Jenkins wrote in a note. Posted on her verified Twitter account.

“It simply isn’t true. I didn’t get too far. I was open-minded about anything that was asked of me,” the director continued. “I was understanding that there was nothing I could have done to move anything forward at this time. DC is clearly buried in the changes they have to make, so I understand those decisions are difficult right now.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were recently named co-chairs of DC Films and are evaluating the studios’ upcoming projects.

Jenkins also wrote that she didn’t want “what’s been a nice trip with WW to go down so negative”.

“I have loved and been so honored to be the person to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character.” “Living by and around her values ​​makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy a wonderful future ahead, with or without me.”

Gunn responded to her note with his own tweet.

“I can attest that all of my interactions with Peter, and interactions with you, were only pleasant and professional,” Gunn’s tweet read.

Jenkins also sought to clarify her plans to direct the upcoming Star Wars: Rogue Squadron movie.

“Here are the facts: 1 I originally left Rogue Squadron after a long and fruitful development process when it became clear it couldn’t happen soon enough and I didn’t want to delay World War III any further,” she wrote. “When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider returning to RS after World War III, which I was honored to do, so I agreed, and they made a new deal with me.”

Jenkins added that she is still attached to the project, which is still in development, though she is not sure if it will happen.