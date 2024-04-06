LONDON – The world's oldest man says the secret to his long life is luck and moderation – and eating fish and chips every Friday.

England's John Alfred Tinniswood, 111, has been confirmed as the new Guinness World Record winner. This comes after the death of the Venezuelan record holder, Juan Vicente Pérez, this month at the age of 114. Gisaburo Sonobe of Japan, who was the second-longest-living person, died on March 31 at the age of 112.

Tinneswood received a certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records on Thursday at the care home where he lives in Southport, northwest England.

He was born in Liverpool on August 26, 1912, a few months after his death The sinking of the TitanicTinneswood lived through two world wars, and served in the British Army Pay Corps in World War II.

The retired accountant and great-grandfather said moderation is the key to healthy living. He never smokes, rarely drinks, and does not follow a special diet, except for a fish and chips dinner once a week.

“If you drink too much or eat too much or walk too much — if you do too much of anything — you will eventually suffer,” Tinniswood told Guinness World Records.

But in the end, he said: “It's pure luck.” You either live long or you live short, and there's not much you can do about it.

The oldest woman in the world, and the oldest person alive, is Maria Brañas Moreira from Spain, who is 117 years old.