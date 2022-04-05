April 5, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

There's no doubt that Tony Kanal is TRO against the aggressor who thinks Heath Ledger still exists

There’s no doubt that Tony Kanal is TRO against the aggressor who thinks Heath Ledger still exists

Roxanne Bacchus April 5, 2022 2 min read

one of Gwen Stefani: famous American singerHis bandmates claim he’s having some trouble with Falla you think Heath Ledger He still kicks and lives on his property – and has asked for help from a judge.

No doubt a guitarist Tony Kanal Apply for and receive a temporary restraining order against a named person George Leonardopoulos …who Kanal says have terrorized his family over the past few months with unannounced and unwelcome visits.

According to documents, obtained by TMZ, Kanal claims that Leonardopoulos has swung the Los Angeles area repeatedly since late January — even jumping a gate on the property on one occasion.

No doubt

On one of these alleged visits just last week… Kanal claims that Leonardopoulos came to their front gate and beeped on the intercom, telling Kanal’s wife that he was living there with the previous owner of the property – and that person is Heath.

Kanal says he bought the house from HL in 2005 (before the actor died) and it appears that Leonardopoulos has lived in the house in the past and has told Kanal channels that he thinks Heath is still in the building…and alive.

Even scary… Leonardopoulos claimed that it was very important to let him into their garage so he could “wake up” Heath – to tell them if “you know what’s good for you, you’ll let me in.” At least that’s what Kanal claims here in its TRO papers.

See also  Stephen Welheit, creator of GIF animation, dies at 74

In addition to the alleged threats, Kanal says they have seen Leonardopoulos carrying a large stick and knife and have called the police in the past. Now, they’re asking for legal aid in the form of a restraining order…and they’ve got it.

A judge signed it on Friday, and it is in effect until a hearing can be held later this month. Leonardopoulos must remain 100 yards from the Kanal family and its territory until this can be fragmented.

Btw…today marks what would have been Heath’s 43rd birthday. Undoubtedly a strange story.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Lady Gaga and Silky Sonic follow the Grammy formula: old, but new

April 4, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

2022 Grammy Winners: The Complete List

April 4, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

2022 Grammy Awards Winners: Update List

April 4, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

There’s no doubt that Tony Kanal is TRO against the aggressor who thinks Heath Ledger still exists

April 5, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

The most distant exoplanet found by Kepler is … surprisingly familiar

April 5, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Live National Championship: KS vs North Carolina, tip time, analysis and updates

April 5, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Abandoned director explains Operations Takedowns, and how the prequel is an entirely separate game

April 5, 2022 Len Houle