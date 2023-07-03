TIGER WOODS – No knowledge of anti-LIV leaked talking points

Reuters3 minutes to read

John Rahm wastes no time on the “what ifs” of the PGA Tour-LIV merger Jon Rahm talks about the level of unknowns of merging the PGA Tour with LIV Golf.

Tiger Woods says he never received the written comments, allegedly prepared by the PGA Tour, which is now part of a federal lawsuit.

Several outlets reported Monday that the remarks are among 357 pages of emails and other documents included in an antitrust lawsuit related to the PGA Tour that was filed in the 15th Judicial Circuit of Palm Beach County, Florida. Reportedly, the comments relating to Woods were intended for him to hand to the players at a meeting at the Travelers’ Championship in June 2022.

At the time, the LIV golf circuit had recently completed its first event, and Woods was among those working to shore up the PGA Tour after player defections. He attended a players’ meeting in Wilmington, Delaware, last August to discuss the PGA Tour’s response to LIV.

According to Golf Digest, which reviewed the documents, Woods’ talking points include saying that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was “the right man for this war” and that tour players should denounce Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

Do what I did: tell the Saudis to go [expletive] themselves. And it means, “Read the comments.

Woods has reportedly turned down hundreds of millions to join LIV. On Sunday night on Twitter, Woods wrote that he did not attend last year’s Travelers Championship and that he had not seen the nearly two full pages of talking points reportedly prepared for him.

“In response to the talking points memo released this weekend, I have never seen this document until today, nor did I attend the players meeting that was set up for Travelers 2022,” Woods Books.

The 35-word Twitter post marks Woods’ first public comments about the proposed merger of the LIV, the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour.

According to GolfChannel.com, Woods’ written notes also included one about his teenage son, Charlie: “You know, Charlie is a very good player… Maybe one day he’ll be a professional golfer at the highest level. When and if that happens, I want him to be A member of the PGA Tour, and I want the PGA Tour to look the way it does now — only better.”

Woods, 47, has been kept out of competitive golf for most of the past two years after sustaining a serious injury to his right leg in a single-car accident in February 2021. In April, he underwent surgery to address lingering issues related to the injury.