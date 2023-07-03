refreshes

Mark Cavendish (Astana Kazakhstan) had a puncture but did not panic as the group was still incredibly calm. Alexey Lutsenko and Yevgeny Federov have helped him get back into the peloton. Today could be the Manx Rocket’s first chance to attempt that record-breaking 35th Tour de France win, which would see him overtake Eddy Merckx for the Tour stage wins leaderboard.

Silly crowds in Lekeitio to encourage the two leaders. Everyone on the streets is cheering our leader in the Basque sunshine. They are now turning up the coast of the Bay of Biscay as they head towards the French border.

Take a look below at Nelson Paulis having the time of his life in a polka dot T-shirt for EF Education-EasyPost 👍 😁 👍🔴⚪npowless 🇺🇸#TDF2023 | MustafaHosny Oh God, AmenJuly 3, 2023 See more

We have some major teams with an eye on the sprint coming to the front of the peloton, albeit with one rider each for the time being. Soudal-Quick Step for Fabio Jakobsen, Alpecin-Deceuninck for Jasper Philipsen, Jayco AlUla for Dylan Groenewegen and Lidl-Trek for Mads Pedersen. The gap for the leader is now down to 3:30.

Powless took off for the KOM solo point atop this second climb of the day. He eased off the line before the Pichon, arms held high and thumbs up. He’s definitely enjoying his day in red shorts and on recess.

The two leaders entered the second categorized climb of the day, the Côte de Milloi (2.3km with a rate of 4.5%).

165 kilometers to go Powless and Pichon’s advantage in the lead has gone as far as 2:44 with no urgency behind even starting to consider their swing just yet. Jacobsen, one of the favorites for the day, just had a bike change and is now riding to get back into the peloton. See also Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Final Score Week 11

Adam Yates is back in the team car after adjusting his race radio in his yellow jersey.

While we have our quieter period of racing, be sure to take the opportunity to read up on some of it cycling news It is produced on the grounds of the Tour de France. Technical Editor Josh Croxton has been keeping an eye on the latest tech, newest bikes and trickiest hacks on show at Grand Depart. Check out Josh’s gallery of the best tech features including Caleb Ewan’s prototype bike and Mark Cavendish’s limited edition Willier bike below. Tour de France mega tech show: all the highlights of the Grand Depart

Powless and Pichon lead the descent towards the next town of Markina Xemein as the riders continue heading north towards the coast. Once in Lekeitio, they will turn right and start heading up the coast of the Bay of Biscay into France.

180 kilometers to go Powless takes the first full two-point lead from King of the Mountains over the first climb as he eases in front of Pichon. The American gave us a little rush of the bike as he and Pichon continued their comfortable ride at the head of the race.

Tim ‘El Tractor’ Declercq (Soudal-Quick Step) took over at the front of the peloton for a Belgian side that on numerous occasions dominated the sprints. He and his teammates will work to help Fabio Jacobsen (Soudal-Quick Step) who won the first stage in last year’s Tour de France.

Spirits rise at the front with Powless and Pichon sharing a laugh at the head of the race. No team in the peloton has had the lead to establish any sort of control yet, with the gap now close to 2:00 as they ride the first climb of the day. See also Belgium was outside the barriers. So Julianne Bomko agreed to run.

Here’s a look at the four jersey wearers from the start of the day: Lafay in green after his stunning stage win yesterday, Yeats in a maillot johnny after hanging on for stage two, Paulis who is already on the break to try to gain more KOM points and Bojjar, who will be delighted With the start of his Emirati team in the 2023 tour so far. (Image credit: Getty Images)

We are heading out of Durango at the moment as once again fans have come in droves to support the Knights. Cycling is notoriously a religion in the Basque Country, but the crowds were absolutely amazing throughout Grand Depart.

The gap between the duo at the front already grew after 30 seconds as the peloton settles into the start. It didn’t take long for us to reach the first 6km climb on the Côte de Trabacoa (4.1km up 5.4%). Powless has clearly primed for the exact move he made when the flag was waved, as he’s donning his skin suit and ready for a day of chasing KOM points.

193.5 km to launch here we are! The official start has been taken and the races are well underway. It is, as expected, Powless who immediately shoots from the front to make sure he is in the fight for King of the Mountain points so he can defend his jersey. Joined by Laurent Pichon (Arkéa-Samsic)

(Image credit: ASO) Here’s another look at the profile for today’s 193.5km stage before we hit kilometer 0. You can see the four seeded climbs coming in the first 100km of the race, so expect a battle for the break to battle it out for these kings. mountain points. See also Tottenham manager Greg Popovich scored a 1,336 victory to break the record set by Don Nelson in the NBA Nelson Pauwels (EF Education-EasyPost) is definitely trying to catch a break as he currently leads the KOM classification with four points ahead of Tadej Pogacar (Emirati Team Emirates)

The riders started from the starting line in Amorebieta-Etxano. We of course got our neutral start as the riders lapped more of the lines of Basque fans in great support.

There were no more abandonments after the second stage thankfully, despite the scare that plagued Lotto-Dstny Tour rider Jasper de Buest. The Belgian team tweeted that he and young prospect Maxim van Giles will start the stage today after being released. Today they will work to help Caleb Ewan. Update and good news 😉 After testing on cylinders this morning, @JasperDeBuyst will be starting at Amorebieta-Etxano for Stage 3 #TDF2023. https://t.co/THSWb1EfPNJuly 3, 2023 See more

The riders prepare to take off at Amorebieta-Etxano, a site that has hosted its own uci one-day race, the Klasika Primavera, since the 1950s and has been won by the likes of Alejandro Valverde and Carlos Sastre.

We changed the course due to safety concerns for the day with the stage stretching to 193.5km to avoid dangerous road furniture. Read about the full changes and why they were made here.

We had two brutal days of racing in Spain’s Basque Country with Adam Yates (UAE Emirates Team Emirates) and Victor Lafaye (Cofidis) winning. Today should be the runners’ first chance to stretch their legs in a group finish in Bayonne.