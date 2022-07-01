July 1, 2022

Trail Blazers may chase Gary Payton II, Bruce Brown

Joy Love July 1, 2022

The Portland Trail Blazers She offered Gary Payton II a contract of around $8 million per year in Free NBA Agency. The rumor was tweeted by Bleacher Report Jake Fisherwho said the Blazers might be stalking as well Brooklyn Networks Bruce Brown Suite.

Sources said Gary Payton II has drawn a strong showing from the Trail Blazers among other bidders. I’m told Portland has the richest contract, around $8 million, for the versatile gun, but there is still a common interest in Payton’s return to Golden State. Bruce Brown is another POR target.

While the report indicates that 6’3 Payton is still interested in returning to winning the championship Golden State WarriorsThe Blazers’ offer appears to be the strongest among their competitors.

The show will occupy the majority of mid-level exemptions for non-taxpayers from Blazers.

The Warriors currently own the rights to the 29-year-old “Non-Bird,” meaning they can exceed the salary cap to re-sign. He earned $1.9 million last year.

The second-generation NBA champion enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Warriors after bouncing around the NBA and League G since he went unconstrained in 2016. He averaged 7.1 points with a 35% three-point shot for 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.4 steals . For each game, while playing the closing defense.

Payton 2 also scored 15 points and scored 3 steals against Boston Celtics In the game 5 of The NBA FinalsSeries won by warriors.

Fischer also mentioned Brooklyn Nets winger Bruce Brown, Jr. as a potential target for Portland. The 25-year-old winger, 6’4, played in 72 games last season, starting at 45. He scored 9.0 points in 24.6 minutes per game, fired 50.6% from the floor, and 40.4% from the three-point arc. Brown made $4.7 million last season and is an unrestricted free agent this summer.

