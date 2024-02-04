Travis Parker's Alabama daughter, 18, pleads for return of two luxury watches stolen from fast food restaurant: 'My heart is broken'

By Sam Joseph Simon for Dailymail.com





Alabama Parker revealed that her Patek Philippe and Cartier watches were stolen in a series of posts shared on her Instagram Story on Saturday.

The 18-year-old social media personality shared a post letting her 2 million followers know that the watches had been stolen from the bathroom of a Fatburger location in Burbank, California.

Travis Barker's daughter – who recently shared a photo featuring her father and stepmother Kourtney Kardashian – stated that she has a “reward” waiting for the person who committed the robbery.

Parker shared another message letting her fans know that she was deeply distraught over the crime.

The social media personality wrote that her heart was “broken” and begged: “Give it back to me!!!”

She continued to post close-up photos of her stolen watches to give her fans a closer look at the accessories.

The reality TV personality explained her desperation in more detail by adding broken heart emojis to her photos.

The influencer revealed that she was gifted a Cartier Panthere, which costs $4,000, last December.

At the time, Parker shared a photo of the watch on her Instagram Story to thank Kris Jenner for her generous Christmas gift.

according to Page sixThe social media personality also acquired a white Togo leather Birkin 30, which can retail for $25,000 to $35,000.

Shanna Moakler's daughter was the proud owner of handbags from various luxury brands, including Givenchy, Prada and Balenciaga.

Parker, along with her older brother Landon, also received matching gifts of a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, which retails for at least $150,000, last Christmas.

The influencer showed off her stolen watches in a group of photos that she posted on her Instagram account last week.

The influencer completed her set of photos with a shot that showed her walking towards her G-Wagon

The social media personality was seen wearing a skin-tight lace bodysuit in three of the gorgeous snaps.

Parker is accessorized with various pieces of jewelry, including Patek Philippe and Cartier watches that were stolen, in the shot.

She completed her look with a pair of knee-high leather boots, and her thick blonde hair contrasted well with the dark color of her clothes.

The influencer completed her set of photos with a shot that showed her walking towards her G-Wagon.