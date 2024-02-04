How to build a fluffy bed in Palworld

Are you tired of your colleagues avoiding work? Learn how to build a Fluffy Pal Bed in Palworld to delight them.

In Palworld, your friends can get tired just as you can. No matter how much they are willing to help you in your base or fight enemies, at the end of the day, they will need to rest. It is important to provide them with all the comfort they need the game.

Article continues after ad

This is because once they are overworked, their Sanity Bar (SAN) will start to drop, leading them to slack off and develop all kinds of illnesses. Other than building a hot spring, making a Fluffy Pal Bed for your lovely friends is one way to prevent this.

Article continues after ad

Not only does this bed look comfortable, but it's also a great upgrade from the basic Straw Pal bed. If you want to make a bed, here's everything you need to know about how to build a Fluffy Pal bed in Palworld.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock Fluffy Pal's bed in Palworld

Pocket pair Description of the Fluffy Pal Bed is as shown in the Technology tab.

You can unlock Fluffy Bed once you reach level 24 in the game. Simply head to the Technology tab, scroll down until you find the Fluffy Pal Bed, and spend 2 Technology Points to unlock it.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates on eSports, gaming and more. See also Intel Z790 motherboards with DDR5-6800 and DDR4-5333 memory support monitor

Although the requirements to unlock this item are relatively high, it is recommended for your long-term friends because it quickly restores their health and sanity.

Article continues after ad

How to build a Fluffy Pal bed in Palworld

Once you have the bed open, you will need to gather the necessary materials before placing it in your base. Here is a list of them:

Article continues after ad

10 canvas

30 wood

5 nail

10 fiber

Assuming you've collected them all, you're ready to build the bed. To do this, press B on your keyboard, go to Infrastructure, and select Fluffy Pal Bed. You're free to place it wherever you want next, just make sure to leave some space for other things so your friends don't trip over it.