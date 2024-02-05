How to finally clean out your closet

Behind the closed door of my closet lies a world of possibilities. Give me a few hours to clean it up, and maybe I'll finally become someone with a neat, coordinated wardrobe instead of someone who wears four different black turtleneck sweaters that I hate for four different reasons.

I know there can be real value in cleansing. Having better and fewer options makes it easier to get dressed, and being able to see what you already own means you're less likely to overbuy. Search too She suggests Uncluttered living spaces may reduce stress.

However, there are shoes that I love despite the pain they cause, office clothes that I've stuck to even though I've worked from home for four years, and an expensive, impractical dress that I can only assume I bought while away somewhere. Hypnotic trance.

Cleaning out your closet can be emotionally charged, says KC Davis, a licensed therapist and author of How to Maintain a House When It's Drowning: A Gentle Approach to Cleaning and Organizing. A person who grew up with scarcity may worry about getting rid of something in case they need it later. Someone whose body has changed may find it difficult to shed sizes that they may never wear again. But no matter how guilty or stressed you feel about something, “there's no reason to store it in your closet if you don't really wear it,” she said.