Trent Williams finishes 49ers-Jaguars without setback. Colton McKevitz Day by Day – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

The 49ers left Jacksonville fresh off a 34-3 blowout win over the Jaguars, looking no worse for wear.

Coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to local reporters via conference call Monday to provide an update on the team’s health, including the players who missed Sunday’s game.

During the team’s win, Colton McKevitz rolled his ankle. The right treatment is also to deal with some knee pain and that will be day to day,” Shanahan said. The offensive line has been improved a bit, which includes Aaron Banks who is still trying to recover from hyperextension of his big toe (turf toe).

The news was even better for Trent Williams, who played his first game in Week 10 after missing two games with an ankle injury. The All-Pro was on the field for 46 games, or 74 percent, and faced no setbacks from the game or the long trip back to the Bay Area.

Shanahan reported that Aric Armistead, who dealt with being whipped in the leg, or kicked in the knee/calf area, experienced some pain but generally escaped without major injury.

“Aric is in a little pain, but he survived the illness,” Shanahan said. “He ended up being fine. Trent came out without any setbacks, and hopefully he continues to improve this week.

Shanahan explained his thinking in wanting to give John Feliciano more time on the field, perhaps at right guard, before Banks’ injury. The versatile offensive lineman was performing well enough to earn a chance, even before taking over at left guard.

“It’s been discussed,” Shanahan said. “Nothing against Spencer [Burford]I just wanted to make sure John knew we knew how successful we thought he was going to be. I mentioned it to him and planned to do it, but hadn’t thought of how to do it yet.

“I thought he deserved to be out there a little bit and unfortunately Aaron was injured and we never looked at it any further because we knew he was going to step up from that.”

The 49ers coach was pleased with the way both of Jacksonville’s offensive guards played in the run game and in pass protection.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles is dealing with an ankle injury day-to-day. Shanahan also provided an update on Drake Jackson, who was placed on the injured reserve list on Saturday.

“Drake had hamstring tendinitis and it was bothering him,” Shanahan said. “I hope the injection he got will help get rid of the disease. He should rest for at least a month, and he will have a chance if he recovers the right way, and hopefully he will be back this year.

