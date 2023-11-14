Padres owner Peter Seidler, who spent hundreds of millions of dollars trying to bring the elusive World Series to San Diego, died Tuesday, the team announced. He was 63 years old.

The cause of death was not revealed. Seidler, a third-generation member of the O’Malley family that owned… Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers, was a two-time cancer survivor. The team announced in mid-September that Seidler underwent an unspecified medical procedure in August and would not return to the field the rest of the year.

Seidler was part of the group that purchased Padres in 2012 and purchased Ron Fowler’s majority stake in November 2020. Seidler also jointly purchased Rawlings from MLB in 2018.

With Seidler’s blessing, the Padres raised their payroll to about $258 million on Opening Day, third-highest in the major leagues, after making a thrilling run to the NL Championship Series the previous fall.

In 2022, his fearless leadership led to the team’s third-ever trip to the NL Championship Series.

Seidler also helped Petco Park become one of the greatest destinations in baseball. His mark on the city extended far beyond the stadium gates. Seidler’s efforts to help the homeless are well documented. He has worked with local leaders and helped develop best practices in assisting vulnerable individuals across the city. The time and energy Seidler has committed to the cause has earned him numerous honors, including the 2022 San Diegan of the Year from the Union-Tribune.

The Padres Foundation has increased its annual giving by more than 10%, while building relationships with Rady Children’s Hospital, the Boys & Girls Clubs, and the San Diego Veterans Village, among other local organizations.

Seidler has often deflected questions about whether the Padres’ heavy spending on players like Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts is sustainable, and has mentioned how much he wants to make a championship bid for a city that has never been seen before.

“Do I think our show will be on land, on water, or on both?” He said.

As a two-time survivor of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Seidler’s charitable efforts have benefited organizations such as the American Cancer Society, the Mayo Clinic, and the Cancer Legacy Endowment.

Seidler graduated from the University of Virginia and earned an MBA from UCLA, before joining co-founder of Seidler Equity Partners and becoming managing partner. He and his wife Shell had three children.

The monks issued a statement Tuesday morning, which read in part:

“The Padres organization mourns the passing of our beloved president and owner, Peter Seidler,” Padres CEO Eric Grubner said. “Today, our love and prayers go out to Peter’s family as they grieve the loss of a husband, father, son, brother, uncle and extraordinary friend. Peter was a kind and generous man devoted to his wife, children and extended family. He also continually demonstrated sincere compassion for others, especially those less fortunate. His impact on the City of St. “Diego and the baseball world have been felt for generations. His generous spirit is now firmly rooted in the fabric of the Padres family. Although he was our president and owner, Peter was at his core a Padres fan. We will miss him greatly.”

The Padres will open the Home Plate gate at Petco Park starting this afternoon for those who wish to gather to pay their respects. Free parking will be available at the Tailgate Lot.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria released the statement below regarding the passing of Padres Chairman Peter Seidler:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Peter Seidler.”

“Peter was a true visionary leader who had a deep love for baseball and the San Diego Padres, and he also had an unwavering commitment to our city. As president of the Padres, he made the organization about more than just baseball; he made the team a great community partner. He may have been Peter is known for his great compassion for people experiencing homelessness, and will be remembered for his kind and humble spirit by all who worked with him.

“San Diego lost a truly special person today, but our city is a better place because of him. Our entire city mourns his passing, and our hearts go out to his family and the entire Padres organization,” Gloria said.

San Diego County Sheriff Nora Vargas issued the following statement:

“Peter Seidler was a pillar of our community, a generous soul, and a visionary leader. His spirit and dedication to the Padres community and his profound impact on San Diego will forever be cherished. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues during this heartbreaking time,” Vargas said.