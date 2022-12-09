Turkey stops oil not subject to Russian sanctions, adding to energy supply concerns

Cargo ships and vessels traverse the Bosphorus, a body of water that connects the Black Sea with the Sea of ​​Marmara and the Mediterranean Sea via Istanbul, Turkey. Above, the Russian-flagged Volga River Taganrog oil tanker passes south through the Bosphorus Strait in October 2022.

Tankers filled with Kazakh oil are entangled in travel delays through the Bosphorus Strait as a result of Turkey’s new proof of insurance measures for ships carrying Russian oil now subject to European Union sanctions and the price ceiling of the G7 countries.

Kazakh oil passes through a pipeline through Russia and is loaded onto tankers at the port of Novorossiysk. Officials can track the source of the oil on the bill of lading.

“It appears that all but one of the twenty laden crude oil tankers waiting to cross the strait are carrying Kazakh oil,” a price cap-setting official told CNBC. “These shipments will not be subject to price caps under any scenario, and there should be no change in their insurance status from Kazakh shipments in the previous weeks or months,” said the official, who was not identified due to the sensitive nature. of geopolitical issues.

Based on the number of ships, more than 20 million barrels of oil worth about $1.2 billion have been suspended.

Turkey’s new insurance rules for oil tankers carrying Russian crude have slowed the movement of tankers off Turkey’s coast and between Russian Black Sea and Mediterranean ports since the beginning of this week when price caps and sanctions came into effect.

If delays escalate, refiners will seek alternative supplies from other countries or cut capacity because they don’t have enough oil, affecting gasoline and diesel supplies, said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates.

“If this continues for another week, we will start to see an impact on the oil market,” LeBeau said.

Among the buyers of Rainbow oil are Asia, Europe and some volumes on the East Coast of the United States.