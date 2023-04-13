Twins SS Kyle Farmer realigns their teeth after taking a fastball to the jaw

Minnesota Twins shortstop Kyle Farmer needs his teeth realigned after taking a fastball to the face Wednesday, and the scary part is that the damage could have been worse.

Farmer walked out of the Twins’ game against the Chicago White Sox on a hit by Lucas Giolito in the fourth inning. The pitch was a 91.6 mph fastball that immediately sent Farmer to the ground, where he lay face down in apparent pain. You The play can be seen here.

Farmer left the field on his own authority and utility worker Willy Castro replaced him on short notice. Giolito was visibly dazed after pitching and walked the next batter, then allowed his first run on a pitch to Michael A. Jackson. Taylor.

The Twins won the match 3-1.

After the game, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli to reporters that Farmer would undergo surgery the same day to realign his teeth and seal the tear in his lower jaw but avoid the more terrifying outcome of a broken jaw:

“Thank God we got the news that was better than we expected. It looks like he’s going to have surgery today to realign his teeth and repair a large tear in his lower jaw. It doesn’t look like there’s actually a break or fractures, which is probably some kind of miracle, if that’s the case.” .

“One of the most difficult days you’ll ever go through on the court. You can’t stop thinking about him and what he’s been through and what he’s about to go through.”

It is unclear how long Farmer will remain after the dental surgery.

The Twins avoided the worst-case scenario with Kyle Farmer getting hit, but it’s still pretty bad. (Bruce Kluckhon-USA Today Sports)

Farmer is in his first season with the Twins after he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for prospect Casey Legomena in the last offseason. In 11 games, he hit .233/.286/.355 with one homer and five RBIs, including one hit last week.

The 32-year-old has spent four seasons with the Reds and two with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Over the course of his seven-year career, he’s evolved from an unknown into a man of uncanny utility who started the majority of the Reds’ games at shortstop in 2021.