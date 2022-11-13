Two days after Gerson took office, ‘most houses have no electricity, no running water’.

Ultranationalist ideologue reiterates his support for Vladimir Putin despite Gerson’s loss

Alexander Dugin, a Russian ultranationalist ideologue considered one of the most ardent supporters of the invasion of Ukraine, has pledged loyalty to Vladimir Putin despite the withdrawal of Moscow forces from the Ukrainian city of Kherson.

“West (…) Since the surrender of Kherson I have begun to spread a bogus slogan that the Russian patriots and I are moving away from Putin and demand his departure.”Saturday evening Mr. Douguin said In Telegram. “Grieving the loss of Kherson is one thing, but our relationship with the commander is different. We are loyal to Putin and will support the military operation and Russia to the end.”he added.

On Friday, Alexander Dugin published a separate message where he appeared to criticize the Kremlin after the loss of Kherson. He insisted that the Russian authorities could no longer “give me one more” And “Limit Reached”. Based on this news, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stressed On a note The retreat from Gerson prompted “An ideological divide between pro-war personalities and Vladimir Putin”.This will erode confidence in the Russian president.

Alexandre Duguin defended himself. “If we have any grievances, it is against members of the ruling elite who are already fleeing and betraying the Supreme Commander one by one.”, he wrote on Saturday. He also said that Russian society should mobilize “Spiritually and ideologically” The conflict must be won without the use of nuclear weapons.

The withdrawal from Kherson, a strategic city in Ukraine’s south, was publicly supported by other Russian figures who called for the use of more aggressive measures in Ukraine, notably Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and the head of the group’s paramilitary forces. Wagner, Evgeny Prigogine. See also The Pentagon now counts a "protracted" conflict; Vladimir Putin says he will demand tariffs on Russian gas in rubles from Friday