March 22, 2022

Two girls were killed in a Malmo high school attack

Rusty Knowles March 22, 2022

The suspect, an 18-year-old student, has been arrested.

Swedish police say two women have been killed in an attack on a high school in Malm, Sweden, on Monday, March 21. The suspect, an 18-year-old student, was arrested in the afternoon. Both women, in their fifties, “Were school staff”a refers to the police Was contacted (In Swedish). They died on the way to the hospital.

The circumstances of the attack have not yet been clarified, police said. The tragedy happened just after 5pm, when there were about fifty people in the company where it took place. There is no evidence that the school building was vacated and inspected in the evening “For the moment of confirming that there will be other teachers”That is stated in the press release. “We now have a lot of work to do to understand what happened and the cause of this horrible incident.”, Åsa Nilsson, head of the Malmö North local police area said. A press conference will be held in Malm on Tuesday at 9.30am.

