Tyrese Haliburton gets the maximum stretch from the Pacers; Latest news, rumors and deals

NBA free agency is now underway as teams can begin negotiating deals with free agent players. Those deals could become official on July 6. Between Friday and the 6th of July, all deals can be agreed upon but are not binding agreements between the team and the player. It becomes official once the deal is signed on or after July 6.

A handful of teams have plenty of space, including the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings, while several others are having some maneuvering to keep their existing players as a new collective bargaining agreement goes into effect on Saturday.

Tyrese Halliburton, Indiana Pacers reach agreement on maximum extension

Third-year guard Tyrese Haliburton has reached an agreement with the Indiana Pacers regarding a maximum rookie contract extension, According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Haliburton, ranked 12th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, is worth $5.8 million next season in the final year of his rookie contract. Its extension is worth more than $200 million over five years, starting with the 2024-25 campaign. The deal could increase to $260 million if Haliburton makes the 2024 All-NBA list.

The 23-year-old averaged 20.7 points (49/40/87 shooting splits), 10.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 33.6 minutes per game over 56 games with the Pacers this past season, earning his first Pick him to the All-Star Game team. Haliburton is second only to James Harden as the one-time NBA Most Valuable Player in assists per game. Read more about the Haliburton Extension.

All-Star guard Fred VanVleet joins the Houston Rockets in a $130 million deal

One-time NBA champion and 2019 champion Fred Vanvleet has agreed to a three-year, $130 million contract with the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 29-year-old averaged 19.3 points (39/34/90 split shots), 7.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 36.7 minutes over 69 games with the Raptors last season. VanVleet turned down a $22.8 million option to play in Toronto next season, instead entering unrestricted free agency for the second time in his seven-year career.

One of the most accomplished non-pro players in league history, VanVleet graduated from Wichita State in 2016 and received an invitation to training camp in Toronto, where he earned a roster spot and split his time with the franchise’s G League affiliate. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound guard played 25 minutes off the bench in the Raptors’ run to their only championship in 2019, scoring 22 points in the title-clinching Game 6 victory. Read more about the VanVleet deal.

Kevin Love agrees to return to the Heat

Longtime NBA man Kevin Love will play his 16th season in the league. Love has agreed to a two-year deal to stay with the Heat, sources tell Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fisher. Love will join the Heat via the NBA’s non-flyer exception and has a second-year player option on the deal.

Love, 34, will continue to pursue the NBA championship after his failure with the Miami Heat last season. After joining the Heat in February, Love averaged 7.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in 21 regular season games with the team. He put up similar numbers during the team’s run to the NBA Finals. Read more about the love deal.

Lakers sign Gabe Vincent for $33 million and keep Rui Hachimura

Gabe Vincent now has a life-changing contract after breaking out the postseason with the Miami Heat.

The free agent guard joins the Los Angeles Lakers on a three-year, $33 million contract. Shams Al-Shaarani Sports Report. Vincent’s previous professional earnings It totaled $3.5 million Over three seasons with the Heat.

Vincent is one of a number of deals secured in free agency by the Lakers, who agreed to re-sign forward Roy Hachimura and added former Portland Trail Blazers forward Cam Reddish on Friday, According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. They also agreed to a deal with former Minnesota Timberwolves forward Torian Prince, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Read more about the Lakers’ moves.

Kyrie Irving agrees to re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks

Eight-time NBA All-Star guard and one-time champion Kyrie Irving will return to the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $126 million contract, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Mavericks traded Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney Smith, a 2029 first-round draft pick and two second-round picks for Irving this past February, after the 31-year-old’s last trade request.

Irving averaged 27 points (51/39/95 shooting splits), six assists and five rebounds over 20 games in Dallas, despite suffering from plantar fasciitis in his right foot at the end of last season. In 27 games after Irving made his debut, the Mavericks finished 9-18, dropping from sixth place in the Western Conference to 11th and out of the playoff picture for the first time since star teammate Luka Donjic’s rookie season in 2019. Read more about the Irving deal.

Cam Johnson agreed to a $108 million deal to stay with the Nets

Cam Johnson won the jackpot.

Free agent restricted forward She agreed to a four-year, $108 million deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Johnson will sign the contract following a mid-season deal from the Phoenix Suns, who drafted him in 2019.

A 3D specialist, Johnson previously made $18.6 million over four years on his rookie contract. With the Nets and Suns last season, Johnson averaged 15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 47% from the field and 40.4% from 3-point distance for 5.2 attempts per game. Read more about Johnson’s deal.

Chris Middleton is staying with Pax in a deal worth $102 million

Three-time NBA champion and 2021 champion Khris Middleton has agreed to return to the Milwaukee Bucks on a three-year, $102 million deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Middleton averaged 15.1 points (44/32/90 split shooting), 4.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds in just 24.3 minutes over 33 games for the Bucks this past season. He missed the first 20 games of the year to have offseason surgery on his left wrist and 18 more games over the winter with a right knee injury, which required arthroscopic surgery after Milwaukee’s disappointing playoff loss to the Miami Heat.

A twisted MCL left fielder also cost Middleton their last 10 games of the 2022 playoffs, when the defending champion Bucks lost a seven-game series to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Read more about the Middleton deal.

Jacob Poeltel returns to the Raptors in a deal worth $80 million

Jakob Poeltl agreed to a A four-year, $80 million contract to return to the Toronto Raptors, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowskitook one of the best big men available off the market early in the 2023 NBA free agency period.

The 27-year-old Boelttle averaged 12.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 blocks in 26.5 minutes per game across 72 games last season for both the San Antonio Spurs, with whom he started, and the Toronto Raptors, with whom he started. bring with him. Poeltl is in the fold at the February trade deadline. Read more about the Poeltl deal.

Kristaps Porcingis gets a $60 million extension from the Boston Celtics

NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis has agreed to a two-year, $60 million contract extension with the Boston Celtics, sources tell Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fisher.

The Celtics traded Marcus Smart and Salary in a three-team deal that returned Porcingis from the Washington Wizards and a multiple first-round pick from the Memphis Grizzlies prior to the NBA draft.

Porzingis is worth $36 million from the Celtics this coming season, and the extension will keep him under contract through the 2025-26 campaign. Much of Boston’s rotation was signed for at least the next two seasons, with the exception of extension-eligible All-NBA forward Jaylen Brown and restricted free agent Grant Williams.

Jerami Grant has reportedly agreed to a $160 million deal to return to the Trail Blazers

Forward Jerami Grant has agreed to a five-year, $160 million contract to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports.

Grant, 29, spent last season with Portland after being traded from the Detroit Pistons in the offseason. He had a strong 2022-23 season, averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for the Trail Blazers. Read more about the Grant extension.

Bruce Brown, who captured an NBA title with the Nuggets, reportedly agreed to a $45 million deal with the Pacers

Bruce Brown, a major contributor to the 2023 Denver Nuggets championship team, has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $45 million deal with the Indiana Pacers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The deal comes next The Browns declined the $6.8 million player option earlier this month. The Browns enjoyed a breakout season in Denver after originally signing a two-year, $13.3 million contract extension with the Nuggets in another offseason. He averaged 11.5 points per game in 28.5 minutes per game last season. Brown also added 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season. Read more about the Brown deal.

Draymond Green would re-sign with the Golden State Warriors

Four-time NBA champion and 2017 Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green has agreed to return to the Golden State Warriors on a four-year, $100 million contract, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reports. Green will have a fourth-year player option.

The 33-year-old veteran averaged 8.5 points (53/31/71 split shooting), 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 31.5 minutes over 73 games with the Warriors this past season, earning eighth place on the All- Defensive. Read more about the Green Extension.

Kyle Kuzma returns to the Wizards in a $102 million deal

Kyle Kuzma returns to the Washington Wizards ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Kuzma, after turning down a player option with the Washington Wizards and entering free agency, has agreed to join the team on a four-year, $102 million deal, his agent told Wojnarowski.

Although the Wizards struggled and missed the playoffs both seasons that Kuzma was there, he is coming off the best season of his career. Kuzma averaged 21.2 points per game, shot nearly 45% from the field and added 7.2 rebounds and a career-best 3.7 assists per game. Read more about the Kuzma Extension.

The Nets tackle Joe Harris to the Pistons to free up space on the lid

The Brooklyn Nets are trying to get some payroll flexibility before the NBA’s free agency officially opens. Team took A big step towards that Friday, Joe Harris is dealt to the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Nets also send their second round picks to Detroit in the deal. Harris has $19.9 million left on his contract, which expires after the 2023-24 NBA season. This move gives the nets more space, allowing the team to add many more impact players in the off-season.

It is said that James Harden picks a player’s option in order to facilitate the trade from the Sixers

One-time NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden has been awarded $35.6 million from a player option with a 76-player in anticipation of working with the team in a deal out of Philadelphia, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Harden, who turns 34 in August, averaged 21 points, league-high 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Sixers this past season, making his 10th straight All-Star appearance. A tendon in his right foot and left Achilles tendon cost him 24 games during the regular season and a possible NBA appearance—a growing trend in his career. Soft tissue injuries had also sidelined Harden the previous two seasons, and he hasn’t made the All-NBA roster since being on the Houston Rockets in 2020. Read more about Harden Options.

