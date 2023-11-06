November 6, 2023

Tyson recalls approximately 30,000 pounds of Dino chicken nuggets

Cheryl Riley November 6, 2023 2 min read

Tyson remembers chicken nuggets because of the metal pieces


Tyson recalls nearly 30,000 chicken tenders due to metal bits in the meat

Nearly 30,000 pounds of dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets have been recalled because they may be contaminated with metal bits, the USDA said Saturday.

the He remembers Officials said the product is for Tyson Foods’ 29-ounce plastic bag packages containing “fully cooked and breaded fun chicken nuggets” with a “best by” date of Sept. 4, 2024. The product was sent to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio. Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

A minor mouth injury was reported in connection with chicken nuggets, according to the USDA.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service noted that it is concerned that some customers may still have dinosaur nuggets in their refrigerators.

The nuggets, manufactured on September 5, are numbered 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210.

He pointed to Tyson's chicken nuggets
Tyson Foods chicken nuggets were recalled on November 4, 2023.

Tyson Foods


In his summons notice, Tyson Foods He described the metal pieces as small and flexible. The company said that the recall came out of an abundance of caution.

The USDA said people who have bags of gold nuggets should throw them away or return them to where they bought them. Tyson added that consumers who purchased the affected item should cut the UPC and date code from the packaging, dispose of the product, and call or text1-855-382-3101.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the “best by” date in question was Sept. 2, 2024, not Sept. 4, 2024. We apologize for the error.

Alisa Chasan

Alisa Chasan is a digital producer for 60 Minutes and CBS News.

See also  The 93-year-old Bay Area specialty bakery is permanently closed

