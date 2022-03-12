March 12, 2022

Uber introduces fuel surcharges in US amid rising gas prices

Cheryl Riley March 12, 2022 2 min read

Here are your top FOX Business Flash headlines for March 11th.

Uber Technologies Inc He said Friday that US customers, with the exception of New York City, will have to pay a fuel cost Starting March 16 as the passenger carrier attempts to address the concerns of drivers and couriers affected by record gasoline price hikes.

Customers will have to pay an additional fee of 45 cents or 55 cents on each Uber ride and 35 cents or 45 cents on each Uber Eats order, depending on their location. Uber said the money raised would go directly to workers.

Uber Technologies Inc displayed on a mobile phone. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

The additional cost will last for at least 60 days, after which adjustments will be made based on feedback from workers and customers.

The move comes as many Uber drivers are protesting on social media over rising gas costs that have affected their profits even as the company raises profitability expectations, with some questioning whether it’s worth sitting behind the wheel.

Western sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a major oil producer, have crippled global oil trade and could raise gasoline prices further.

(Additional reporting by Shafi Mehta in Bengaluru and Tina Billon in Austin, Texas; Editing by Aaron Coeur)

