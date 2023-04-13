Ubisoft Plus has finally launched on Xbox, but it will have fewer games than on PC

Ubisoft Plus, Ubisoft’s subscription service, will finally launch this Wednesday on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. The subscription service gives players access to an extensive library of Ubisoft games, including new releases on the day of their launch.

But on Xbox, Ubisoft Plus has an advantage: You’ll get access to fewer games than with a subscription on PC. On Xbox, you’ll have access to more than 60 games, says spokeswoman Natalie Carey the edgebut on PC, you will be able to play more than 100 games.

However, if you are a fan of Ubisoft games, the subscription might be for you. To use Ubisoft Plus on Xbox, you’ll have to pay for the more expensive Multi Access plan, which costs $17.99 per month but lets you play on Xbox, PC, and Amazon’s cloud gaming service.

Ubisoft Plus for Xbox has been in the works for some time now, with Ubisoft first announcing that the service would hit Microsoft consoles in January 2022. Now that it’s available, you’ll have another subscription to choose from to play games on Xbox. Microsoft offers its own Xbox Game Pass subscription, of course, which gives you access to a wide range of games from Microsoft and other developers. And EA has its own EA Play subscription to play EA games, which you can get on its own or with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscriptions.

