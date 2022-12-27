Ukraine must accept Russian terms or ‘the military will decide’, says Sergei Lavrov

The Russian foreign minister reiterated that the Kremlin has no intention of accepting the Ukrainian peace process.

Moscow’s proposals for “militarization” and “denazification” of Ukraine are known to kyiv, the Russian foreign minister said, and the Ukrainian authorities must respond to them, otherwise, the Russian military will settle the question. .

“Our proposals for demilitarization and demilitarization of regime-held territories while ending emerging threats to Russia’s security [ces territoires]Especially against our new provinces, the enemy knows very well,” the official Russian news agency quoted Sergey Lavrov as saying.

“[Nos conditions] Simple: finish them or the Russian army will decide the matter.”

Everyone takes their stand

So the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues — since last February’s first war — with negotiations for a peace deal.

This Monday, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kulebawhen Interview He gave this Monday to the American agency Associated Press, confirmed A peace summit should be organized in two monthsUnder the supervision of the United Nations and at the headquarters of the United Nations.

But before participating in the talks, Ukraine is demanding that Russia agree to translate some of its own before international justice for war crimes.