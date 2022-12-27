Tensions in Asia: Facing growing threats from China, Taiwan extends its military service

China, which considers Taiwan an integral part of its territory, has not officially ruled out using force to regain control of the island.

Duration Compulsory military service will be in Taiwan Extended up to one yearAs compared to the current four months, due Growing threats from China Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen announced against him on Tuesday. “As long as Taiwan is strong enough, it will be the home of democracy and freedom around the world, and it will not become a battlefield.”Tsai Ing-wen told a press conference.

Taiwan faces renewed bullying from China

Officers of Beijing, who consider Taiwan an integral part of Chinese territory, have not officially ruled out using power to regain control of the island of 23 million people. The island has faced renewed threats in recent months Chinawho continued military operations in the region. Taiwan’s government rejects China’s claim of sovereignty as a result of free elections.