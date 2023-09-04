September 5, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Ukraine says a Russian pilot lost control of his helicopter

Ukraine says a Russian pilot lost control of his helicopter

Rusty Knowles September 4, 2023 1 min read

Via Le Figaro with AFP

Published

Russian military helicopter. DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP

kyiv explains that it has been preparedfor monthsThe move came after contacting a Russian pilot, Maxim Kouzminov, who demanded security guarantees.

A Russian Mi-8 helicopter pilot who resisted the invasion lost control of his plane during a covertly mounted special operation and joined Ukraine, Ukraine’s military intelligence said in a statement on Monday (Sept 4). “The pilot is now in Ukraine“when”Two other crew members who were unaware of his intentions and did not surrender died after landing“, he explained.

kyiv explains that it has been preparedfor monthsThe move came after contacting a Russian pilot, Maxim Kouzminov, who demanded security guarantees.

He hijacked his device by flying at “very low altitude”.

When he got the chance while flying near the border, he flew in and hijacked his plane.At a very low altitude“to a certain place”For handing over his helicopter to the Ukrainian army“, describes the ministry without specifying the date of operation.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, he served in the Russian Air Force’s 319th Helicopter Squadron, headquartered in Primorsky, in the Russian Far East.

At the same time, his family was taken to Ukraine.SafelyUkrainian military intelligence writes.

See also  Live Ukraine war: kyiv will soon run out of ammunition, according to leaked US documents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

17 Russian drones shot down, buildings damaged in Odesa region

September 4, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

A Ukrainian drone shot down the export port of Odessa, which was attacked by Moscow

September 4, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Franco-Israeli President Benny Steinmetz was arrested

September 3, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

4 min read

The Burning Man’s Exodus begins as the muddy conditions improve

September 4, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Bright fireball dazzles hundreds across the mid-Atlantic: watch now

September 4, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Rams Cooper Cobb sees a hamstring injury specialist

September 4, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Modern Warfare 2 leak reveals Diablo IV crossover coming

September 4, 2023 Len Houle