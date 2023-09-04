Ukraine says a Russian pilot lost control of his helicopter

kyiv explains that it has been preparedfor monthsThe move came after contacting a Russian pilot, Maxim Kouzminov, who demanded security guarantees.

A Russian Mi-8 helicopter pilot who resisted the invasion lost control of his plane during a covertly mounted special operation and joined Ukraine, Ukraine’s military intelligence said in a statement on Monday (Sept 4). “The pilot is now in Ukraine“when”Two other crew members who were unaware of his intentions and did not surrender died after landing“, he explained.

He hijacked his device by flying at “very low altitude”.

When he got the chance while flying near the border, he flew in and hijacked his plane.At a very low altitude“to a certain place”For handing over his helicopter to the Ukrainian army“, describes the ministry without specifying the date of operation.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, he served in the Russian Air Force’s 319th Helicopter Squadron, headquartered in Primorsky, in the Russian Far East.

At the same time, his family was taken to Ukraine.SafelyUkrainian military intelligence writes.