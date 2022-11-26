Ukrainian flags are displayed throughout Maine. why?

WALDOBORO, Maine – Clam diggers visit Elaine and Ralph Johnston’s hardware store in the seaside town of Waldoboro to get oysters and wading. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, they’ve also managed to get their hands on an even more exotic item: the Ukrainian flag, which retails for $15.99.

Across Maine, the yellow and blue flag—the yellow that symbolizes the bountiful wheat fields of Ukraine, and the blue, the sky above—flies from flagstaff. It adorns lobster floats, barn doors, shingle houses sprinkled with sea salt, and cabins set in pine forests.

Unlike cities like New York and Chicago, where symbols of Ukrainian pride partially reflect the large diaspora community, there are few people of Ukrainian heritage in Maine. But the wide presence of the flag in the state shows another kind of solidarity. Mainers like to say their spirit is rock-solid, born of harsh winters and an equally tough economy.

“The people there are doing a good job fighting for their land and their survival, and we in Maine, we love that,” said Ms. Johnston. “We sell flags to people who feel what we feel.”