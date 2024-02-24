February 24, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

ULA's Kerbal Space Program announces the winners of the Vulcan Rocket Challenge (exclusive)

ULA's Kerbal Space Program announces the winners of the Vulcan Rocket Challenge (exclusive)

Cheryl Riley February 24, 2024 8 min read

The makers of the popular spaceflight simulation video game Kerbal Space Program (KSP) have teamed up with real-life rocket company United Launch Alliance (ULA) and its CEO Tory Bruno for an online challenge to recreate ULA's new Vulcan Centaur rocket in the world of Kerbal.

Both companies recently completed their respective significant launches. An early access version of Kerbal Space Program 2 was released in 2023, and in December, the company sent out a major update called “For Science,” which beefed up the game's physics and added the objective-oriented ability to collect different types of science throughout the countless environments. Located in the solar system Kerbal.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Lunar lander rolled sideways on lunar surface but 'alive and well'

February 24, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Odysseus Moon Landing Updates: Nova-C makes the first successful commercial landing on the Moon

February 23, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

A meteorite was spotted in the sky of parts of the Pittsburgh area

February 23, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

King Charles enjoys the jokes in the support cards

February 24, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
8 min read

ULA's Kerbal Space Program announces the winners of the Vulcan Rocket Challenge (exclusive)

February 24, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Steve Kerr, Warriors agree to two-year contract extension worth $35M per free agent – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

February 24, 2024 Joy Love
6 min read

Gaza is in desperate need of more aid but agencies cannot cope with the situation

February 24, 2024 Frank Tomlinson