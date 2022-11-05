US accuses North Korea of ​​mocking UN Security Council

The United States on Friday condemned North Korea’s series of missile launches that “absurdly mock” the Security Council. UNCloser to the complicity of Russia and China Pyongyang. Earlier, the South Korean military announced it had deployed stealth planes after detecting 180 North Korean warplanes, a new chapter in rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Seoul and Washington conduct joint military exercises.

Without a vote at a Security Council meeting in New York, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield accused Beijing and Moscow of allowing “two members of this council to benefit from security” without naming Beijing and Moscow. justify North Korea’s repeated violations and allow the Council to be mocked”. Shortly before the meeting, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, through his spokesman, insisted that “North Korea must immediately desist from any provocation and fully comply with its obligations arising from Security Council resolutions”. .

The UN chief is “deeply concerned about the tensions on the Korean Peninsula and the rhetorical thrust of conflict,” his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, insisted.

“Ready” for flights

Indeed, Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said its forces had “detected approximately 180 North Korean warplanes” deployed in Pyongyang airspace. Seoul has “deployed 80 fighter jets, including F-35As”. According to the same source, planes mobilized for military exercises with the US are also “ready” to take off.

The joint air drills have been extended to Saturday after Thursday’s failed launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).ICBMs) by North Korea. They were massive, with hundreds of warplanes engaged on both sides.

An extension of the drills is “a very dangerous and bad choice,” condemned the North Korean regime, which fired three short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday evening. Soon after, South Korea’s military detected about 80 artillery barrages from the North in a maritime “deterrence zone” off the Kumkang area in Gangwon Province on South Korea’s east coast, starting at 11:28 p.m. Thursday. South Korean civil servants have thundered that the establishment of these buffer zones is a “clear violation” of the 2018 inter-Korean agreement to reduce tensions between the two sides.

Pyongyang launched about 30 missiles on Wednesday and Thursday, one of which ended its course near the South’s territorial waters for the first time since the end of the Korean War in 1953. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol spoke of a “real territorial invasion”. .