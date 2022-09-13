US says Russia spent millions in secret global political campaign

The war in Ukraine: what you need to know

Last: Grain shipments from Ukraine are increasing the agreement Concluded by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations in July. The Russian blockade of Ukraine’s ports on the Black Sea has led to a spike in food prices and raised fears of more hunger in the country Middle East and Africa. At least 18 ships have left, including loads of wheat, corn and sunflower oil.

Fighting: The struggle on the ground continues as Russia uses its advantage in heavy artillery to strike Ukrainian forces, who were at times able to confront severe resistance. In the south, Ukrainian hopes lie for the liberation of what is occupied by Russia Kherson regionand eventually Crimea, which Russia captured in 2014. Fears of Disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant It remains as each side accuses the other of bombing it.

Weapons: Western arms supplies help Ukraine Russia’s slow progress. High Mobility Artillery Missile Systems Supplied from the United States (HIMARS) allow Ukrainian forces strike farther behind Russian lines against Russian artillery. Russia used a file set of weapons Against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.

Pictures: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground since the start of the war – Here are some of their most powerful works.

How you can help: Here are some of the ways those in the United States can do it Help support the Ukrainian people Beside What people donate around the world.

Read our full coverage of Russia and Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel For updates and exclusive video.