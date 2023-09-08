September 8, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Virgin Galactic will launch its third commercial spaceflight today, but it won’t be broadcast online and surprising its passengers

Virgin Galactic will launch its third commercial spaceflight today, but it won’t be broadcast online and surprising its passengers

Cheryl Riley September 8, 2023 2 min read

Virgin Galactic plans to launch its third commercial spaceflight on Friday (September 8), but you won’t be able to watch the event live.

The company is targeting a Friday morning launch for the Galactic 03 mission, which will send three high-propelled customers from Spaceport America in New Mexico.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Goldman Sachs plans another round of job cuts for underperformers – FT

September 8, 2023 Cheryl Riley
9 min read

US stock markets: live updates

September 7, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

A senior official says the EU crackdown on Apple, Meta and others is aimed at avoiding a forced breakup

September 7, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Country music star Zach Bryan arrested in northeastern Oklahoma

September 8, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

What to know before taking off from Cape Canaveral

September 8, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Lionel Messi’s free kick goal leads Argentina to victory over Ecuador in the opening World Cup qualifiers

September 8, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Tech experts say that Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5 is the PC version on Ultra settings

September 8, 2023 Len Houle