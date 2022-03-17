War in Ukraine: At least 21 killed in Russian offensive near Kharkiv

16:14
Moscow regrets suspension of Exomars
Dmitry Rokosin, head of the Russian Space Agency (Roscosmos), says he regrets the suspension of the Russian-European Exomars mission. The European Space Agency has announced (ESA) in connection with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“This is a very bitter event for all space enthusiasts,” he wrote in the Telegram, as the Exomars mission planned to launch an ESA rover to Mars in September using a Russian launcher and lander.
Controversy in Austria over jewelry donated by Putin
The Austrian press on Thursday revealed that the former minister, who was appointed by the far right in 2017, has precious jewelry presented by Vladimir Putin. Invitation to his wedding in August 2018, according to Daily Cronen Jaitung.
A Foreign Ministry spokesman told AFP that the jewelery in question was in government custody, which was recovered in February 2020. After leaving the government, Karin Niesel was appointed to the board of directors of the Russian oil company Rosneft in June 2021, joining former German Chancellor Heckhard Schrder.
8,000 refugees in Switzerland
According to figures released on Thursday, Swiss federal authorities have registered nearly 8,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began. “More than 1,000 people can register at federal asylum centers every day,” the State Secretariat for Immigration (SEM) said in a statement.
Is Turkey a guarantee for the agreement?
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba on Thursday called on Turkey to be “one of the guarantors”. Possible agreement with RussiaHis counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu announced on Thursday that he would visit the city of Lviv in western Ukraine.
“Ukraine offers an opportunity in a joint security agreement: P5 (Editor’s note: Five permanent members of the Security Council), And Turkey and Germany “, he noted, assuring that” the Russian Federation has no objection to this. “
I ‘Copy of Kaspersky, Russian anti-virus software maker
The Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) on Tuesday recommended that a manufacturer avoid using antivirus software, saying, “It may carry out automatic attack operations, forcing it to attack computer targets against its will, or it may fall victim to a cyber attack. Used as a tool to launch attacks ”, especially the Kaspersky Antivirus.
In an open letter, software founder Eugene Kaspersky denies the allegations: “These are speculations that are not supported by any objective evidence and provide no technical details. The reason is simple. No evidence of Kaspersky’s use or abuse for malicious purposes has been found or proven in the company’s 25 years of history. ⁇
The Kremlin calls the war a “purge” of Russian society by “traitors.”
“In situations like this, many people become traitors and leave our lives to themselves. Some are leaving, some are leaving the country. This is a refinement. Others are violating the law and are being punished according to the law, ”explained Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian president.
In an offensive speech before his government, President Vladimir Putin strongly supported his military action in Ukraine yesterday. “Every people, especially the Russian people, can always identify dirt and traitors, spitting them out like a fly in the mouth,” he said.
At least 21 people were killed in a strike in Merafa
At least 21 people have been killed and at least 25 wounded in a Russian artillery attack in the siege city of Merefa, near the besieged city of Kharkiv, the regional prosecutor’s office has said. “Russian troops fired artillery at the town of Merefa in the Kharkiv region at around 3:30 am (2:30 am French time) on Thursday. A school and cultural center were destroyed. 21 were killed and 25 were injured, 10 of them in critical condition, “the Kharkiv Regional Attorney’s Office said on its Facebook account.
ExoMars has been suspended
“Large Russian groups have nothing to fear now”
“Large Russian groups, fearful of sanctions, now have nothing to fear. They can come to the peninsula peacefully, especially the banks, and work actively in the region,” Vladimir Putin was almost delighted.
“The sanctions imposed against Russia create many problems, but they also open up new possibilities,” he said at a government meeting on the economic situation in Crimea, eight years after the annexation of Moscow.
About fifty Turks were able to leave Mariupol
There are still about thirty Turks At the Mariupol MosqueAnd about fifty people were able to leave this Ukrainian city, which was besieged by Russian forces, says the head of the Association of Places of Worship.
“About 30 Turks are still in the mosque. About 50 people have left. About 70 Turks Are still in Mariupol But their fate is unknown, the city is under heavy bombardment, and I have no information about them, ”explained Ismail Hasioklu, president of the Solomon Mosque Association in the Ukrainian city of Odessa.
Military spending increased in Lithuania
On Thursday, Lithuania increased its defense spending for this year to 2.52% of GDP (2.05% as originally planned). This decision is a member of the Baltic States, the European Union and NATO It is feared that Moscow will be the next destinationIf the Russian army succeeds in capturing Ukraine.
France could contribute to the ICJ investigation
Purchasing power is declining EEgypt
Sometimes faced with an increase of up to 50%, Egypt, first Russian and Ukrainian wheat importer, Will regulate the price of non-subsidized bread for the first time. According to JPMorgan, a bank that expects devaluation, another risk has been added. The 10. 10.8 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as part of an austerity order, is enough to revive the country’s painful memories of a nearly 50% devaluation in 2016.
Joe Biden meets Xi Jinping
US President Joe Biden will hold a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, especially at the White House on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
It’s about opening up communication channels between the United States People’s Republic of China U.S. Executive Spokeswoman Jen Psaki says.
UNESCO will provide bulletproof vests for journalists
He announced that the United Nations would provide 125 helmets and bulletproof vests with the “Press” logo, thus “having the maximum number of journalists operating in Ukraine with this vital equipment”. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, five journalists – three Ukrainians, A Franco-IrishA American – Killed.
Norway is embarrassed by the profits of the war
Fuel by Sanctions against Russia After the invasion of Ukraine, rising oil prices and, above all, gas could bring the Nordic Kingdom nearly 500 1,500 billion (150 150 billion) in additional oil and gas revenue this year, Nordia Bank said. A wind that makes the country uncomfortable. “If there were times when making money was not fun, it’s in such a context today,” Petroleum and Energy Minister Derje Asland admits on TV2.
Warning of refugee abduction risk
The Council of Europe warns against danger Ukrainian refugees To fall Human trafficking networks, Urges its member states to protect it as a matter of “urgency.” Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “about three million people have been forced to flee Ukraine and seek refuge in neighboring countries, and then throughout Europe,” recalls a group of experts in the fight against human trafficking. “90% of them are women and children”.
“50 to 60,000 housing projects” have been identified for Ukrainian migrants
On the microphone BFM TV, France has identified “50 to 60,000 housing projects” to accommodate Ukrainian refugees, according to Housing Minister Emmanuel V்கrgen. The minister began by urging more than 17,000 Ukrainians to “collect the maximum number of vacant flats.” Already obtained in France.
“The ruins are huge, all destroyed”
France Inter Survivors of the Mariupol Theater bombing were able to reach. “I do not know what happened. I do not remember. All I can say is that the strike force was low on the side of our building. But the roof collapsed. I have a head injury, but I’m alive! Olga said on the radio microphone. He left the building with his mother and two children. But without her husband, she was “under the rubble”.
Ukraine must stop violating the rights of Russian prisoners
“Ukrainian authorities must stop publishing videos and sending messages of Russian soldiers on social media, especially those exposed to humiliation or intimidation,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement.
More than three million refugees, including more than 100,000 in 24 hours
UN It has also identified about two million internally displaced people.
Half of the refugees are children.
Lillian, a businessman, “gave up everything” to help refugees in Poland
Mariupol City Hall confirms that the theater’s bomb shelter was bombed
“The Mariupol theater bomb shelter was bombed. Debris removal work has begun and people are coming back to the surface,” Town Hall wrote in a telegram.
11:37
Pianist Boris Berezovsky loses his agent after defending the invasion
The agent of the famous Russian pianist Boris Berezovsky decided not to represent him abroad after the artist called Russian television to cut off electricity in Kiev.
“We strongly condemn the comments made during his speech. Alas, we are forced to suspend Boris Berezovsky’s representation in our office,” the producers said.
11:20
The price of a barrel of Brent oil has increased by 5%
The price of a barrel of black gold, the standard for black gold in Europe, has risen by about 5% since the war in Ukraine.
