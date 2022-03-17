Football England – Chelsea: Billion euro manifestation of the Abramovich era

Roman Abramovich, Chelsea’s owner since 2003, has been the owner of the European Champions League.

But in reality, England withdrew the title from him because of his involvement in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and his close association with Vladimir Putin. A recent BBC documentary confirms that Vladimir Putin’s personal wealth manager Roman Abramovich is, according to British officials, evidence that the two are closer than the oligarchy wants to admit. Until recently, however, despite his doubts about the acquisition of his fortune, Roman Abramovich gained a good reputation in the kingdom due to his endless investment in strengthening Chelsea.

Loss of one billion euros





Enough to make the Blues one of the most powerful and successful teams on the continent fighting for the Premier League title every year. But behind this competitive portrait on the game level, there is less Rosie film. At a time when the Chelsea government is at the center of attention with almost forced sales, potential buyers willing to drop billions to recover the baby have needed extensive research into the matter. One of them was carried out by Gerald Edelman. The prestigious London-based consultancy recalled that Chelsea had lost 1. 1.05 billion since its acquisition by Roman Abramovich and that the organization had completely barred the prospective owner from making a profit in court or in the interim.

There is nothing to scare buyers

Admittedly, Covit has been there and has not helped things, but since 2002, Chelsea have only made four-year profits, so 16 deficits. The map is dizzying and intimidating to investors. The current situation, which revolves around sponsors and the ticket office, is causing millions to be lost. But owners and investors are well aware of it, and this obviously applies to Roman Abramovich, as owning a football club is not a lucrative business.