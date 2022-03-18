A 13-year-old boy was involved in a road accident and nine people were killed

Six members of the University of New Mexico golf team and their coach, the young man and his father have died. The crash happened Tuesday night in western Texas.

Was driving. A 13-year-old boy was driving a pickup truck when it collided with a van carrying a Texas College golf team, killing nine people, officials said Thursday (March 17).

Police say six members of a New Mexico University golf team and their coach were killed in a crash Tuesday night in western Texas. A 13-year-old boy and his 38-year-old father have died. Two Canadian students have been admitted to hospital in critical condition.

That evening, according to Texas officials, the pickup truck they were traveling in veered off the road and collided head-on with a van. Then both vehicles caught fire.

At age 13, you are not allowed to drive in Texas. You have to wait 15 years to get a driver’s license, so you have to go on the road with a licensed adult.