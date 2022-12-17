December 17, 2022

Watch a SpaceX rocket launch 2 communications satellites into orbit today (December 16)

Cheryl Riley December 17, 2022 2 min read

Update at 6:31 PM ET: SpaceX has successfully launched two SES satellites into the clock 5:48 PM EST (2221 GMT) of the company’s O3b mPower network, marking the 200th mission of the SpaceX booster and the eighth flight of this Falcon 9 rocket. Watch the launch video and read our final story.

SpaceX will launch two satellites for communications company SES on Friday (December 16), and you can watch the event live.

