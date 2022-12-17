December 17, 2022

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches two satellites for the telecom company SES on Dec. 16, 2022.

SpaceX is sending two communications satellites into orbit for its 200th launch

Cheryl Riley December 17, 2022 2 min read

SpaceX carried out its 200th orbital mission on Friday (Dec. 16), sending up a pair of powerful new communications satellites.

a Falcon 9 The rocket lifted off Friday from Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida Cape Canaveral Space Station It’s 5:48 p.m. EST (2248 GMT).

