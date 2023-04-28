April 28, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Watch SpaceX’s powerful Falcon Heavy launch today, after a weather delay

Cheryl Riley April 28, 2023 4 min read

Update for April 28th: Now on Friday (April 28), SpaceX is targeting the launch of its sixth Falcon Heavy mission, carrying satellites for Viasat, Astranis, and Gravity Space. The mission has been postponed from April 25, 26 and 27 due to inclement weather at the Pad 39A launch site at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Liftoff is currently set for 7:29 PM ET (2329 GMT).

SpaceX’s powerful Falcon Heavy rocket will launch for the sixth time ever on Friday (April 28), and you can watch the event live.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Quaoar had one “impossible” ring, then astronomers found two

April 28, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

NASA’s Voyager will do more science with a new energy strategy

April 27, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

The effect of evolution on the shape of the brain

April 27, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

The wrestler sets himself on fire in a death match and suffers major burns

April 28, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Watch SpaceX’s powerful Falcon Heavy launch today, after a weather delay

April 28, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Superstar Monica Aldama denies trying to bury sexual assault allegations

April 28, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

LEGO unveils new Donkey Kong adventure playsets

April 28, 2023 Len Houle