Watch the Chelsea and Liverpool match broadcast live! Record, updates, how to watch the FA Cup Final

The Chelsea-Liverpool clash promises to be an epic FA Cup Final at Wembley on Saturday (11:45am ET) as Jurgen Klopp’s machine aims to keep their quadruple hopes alive. [ LIVE: FA Cup Final updates, stats ]

Liverpool already They beat Chelsea in the League Cup final at Wembley earlier this season as they won 11-10 on penalties In a classic final. Klopp has never won the FA Cup and this is the first time he has reached the final since arriving at Liverpool in October 2015. Considering the fact that they have already won the League Cup, they are behind Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title. Their last two matches and the UEFA Champions League Final against Real Madrid in Paris on May 28, this final marks the beginning of what could be a historic two weeks for Liverpool, even by their high standards. Liverpool, led by Klopp, is a cruel machine and will stop for at least two more titles.

As for Chelsea, this is Thomas Tuchel’s fourth major final in just over a year as manager of the Blues (two FA Cup finals, one League Cup final and one Champions League final) and he desperately wants to win this trophy to keep up. The European Super Cup and the Club World Cup have already added Chelsea to the cup treasury in 2021-22. Chelsea’s bid for the Premier League title has not materialized this season, but it is still very dangerous and Tuchel always seems to fit in well with Klopp as the high pressure of Liverpool is often stifled by Chelsea’s strong 3-4-2-1 formation. Chelsea have reached the FA Cup Final in each of the past two seasons but have lost to Arsenal and Leicester City on both occasions. For the third time lucky?

Here’s everything you need to know before facing Chelsea and Liverpool.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool match live, broadcast link and start time

Direct analysis of the Chelsea and Liverpool match! Written by Joe Prince Wright at Wembley Stadium

Alison saves! Great stop to deprive Azpilicueta. Thiago scored, then Rhys James scored, then Thiago scored. Liverpool leads 3-2 after three penalties each.

Marcos Alonso leads in the beginning and scores. James Milner scores. 1-1.

Penalties!

Not much happens late in the second half of overtime. Both teams look broken.

Loftus-Cheek and Azpilicueta on Pulisic and Chalobah.

Chelsea had plenty of chances as Alexander-Arnold shot the ball wide of Pulisic’s way.

We’re in overtime. Joel Matip plays for Virgil van Dijk.

full timeChelsea 0-0 Liverpool – We will have extra time here at Wembley.

Luis Diaz is wrinkling again. How many shots did he get today!?

Post again! Andy Robertson reaches the back post but hits the post. I didn’t quite get it right. Big chance.

mail! Luis Diaz cut off the outside of the post as his shot at the near post was inches away from the goal.

close! Chances are at both ends as Pulisic fires a low shot wide, then Luis Diaz curls inches at the other end. It’s 0-0 but the chances are not lacking. 20 minutes to go…

Delicious, inviting crossover from Andy Robertson but Liverpool were nowhere near him inside the six-yard box. Alonso explains.

Jota shoots a low shot wide from the far post. Liverpool creates chances on the counter.

Chelsea building pressure. Pulisic recovers the ball and comes close to a cross but Alexander-Arnold kept it away, then Alonso almost finished at the back post.

close! Luis Diaz turns superb and passes a low shot wide. Good play of gutta in construction. The game has opened a little now.

CROSPAR! Alonso’s free kick flies over everyone and cracks off the crossbar and out.

save! Pulisic was denied by Alison. Nice stop by the Liverpool goalkeeper but the effort was too close for Alisson. Beautifully played by Lukaku to prepare the opportunity.

Marcos Alonso flashed a long shot after Mason Mount allowed the ball to be fired and Pulisic hit a superb cross.

half time: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have had some big chances for Liverpool, while Christian Pulisic and Marcos Alonso have come close to Chelsea. Liverpool started really well but Chelsea controlled the ball, especially after Mohamed Salah was injured. This is a big blow for Liverpool and let’s see if they are fit for the Champions League final.

on! Andy Robertson is flogged in a cross for Jota but turns over on her. A big missed opportunity for Liverpool.

infection: Mohamed Salah falls and is injured. Diogo Jota works. Salah and Jurgen Klopp had a deep conversation in the break just before his fall. Big blow for Liverpool.

Moments later, Pulisic broke out screaming and made Alonso but the first touch was a bit heavy and Alisson saved a low six yards touchdown. Then the Liverpool goalkeeper needed treatment for a knee injury as he collided with Alonso

very close! Christian Pulisic is inches away from giving Chelsea the lead. Great move to the bottom right where Rhys James and Mason Mount unite. Pulisic looks up at the sky in disbelief. He thought it was a record. The bullet exited his ankle.

The best part of playing for Chelsea as Reese James found Romelu Lukaku in the penalty area but he dealt with it and whistled. The ball landed on Pulisic but he pulled his shot away. Much better.

Chelsea have barely made a few passes together so far. Liverpool play very direct and look for Luis Diaz all the time.

save! Edward Mendy denies Diaz, who played clean. The ball spins toward the goal but Chaluba skips the goal, then Keita bounces off goal. Wonderful. Liverpool are well ahead and Diaz is having a lot of time in his life. It has acres of space.

close! Luis Diaz cuts from the left flank, but his shot/cross pass avoids Thiago in the penalty area. Then a cross is flogged but Salah heads up.

A very simple message from both groups of players before the match.

StartingWe are here at Wembley as the smoke from the pre-match Pyro show is still swirling around him. What is this noise. What a game this promise to be.

Team news is in and the biggest surprise is that Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic have retained their place in attack, ahead of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner. Trevoh Chalobah also starts before Cesar Azpilicueta. Liverpool starts with Konate on Matip in the heart of the defense, while Keita, Henderson and Thiago start in the midfield with Salah, Mane and Diaz.

Welcome to a glorious sunny day here at Wembley. What a setup for what should be a great final between two giants of the English game. This is going to be fun let’s go!

How many FA Cups has Chelsea, Liverpool won

Chelsea have won eight FA Cup titles in their history, winning the title last time in 2018.

Liverpool have won seven FA Cup titles in their history, the last time they won the title in 2006.

Both teams have been runners-up seven times, so Chelsea have reached the Final 15 times (including 12 finalists in the last 25 years).

Chelsea vs Liverpool match face to face

The two met 191 times in history. Chelsea scored 65 victories, Liverpool topped 83 victories and drew 43 times.

Chelsea team news, injuries and squad

N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic both questioned the injury but Kovacic started and Kante was on the bench. Tuchel has plenty of options in attack and has gone with in-form Romelu Lukaku in a central role with Pulisic and mount under him.

Liverpool team news, injuries and squad

Fabinho is certainly absent from Liverpool, but the good news is that the Brazilian midfielder will be fit for the Champions League final (that’s what Klopp said), and the Reds have plenty of depth in midfield. Fabinho is Liverpool’s only concern with injury as Salah, Mane and Diaz start attacking.

