We’ve found the best Prime Day Kindle deals for October 2023

An e-reader lets you take an entire library of books with you wherever you go, and lets you borrow titles from your physical library as well. Kindle devices are probably the most popular (and best-selling) e-readers on the market and make great gifts for the holidays. During the July Prime Day sale, many Kindle devices dropped to the lowest prices we’ve seen yet, and the same thing happened again in October’s Prime Day deals, with great deals on almost all models. Amazon is also promoting a free trial Kindle Unlimited For new members, giving you access to a selection of around four million titles. Here are the best Amazon October Prime Day deals we can find on Kindles.
Kindle (2022)
The standard Kindle is our favorite e-reader and a great entry point for e-books.
If you’re on a limited budget (or looking for a relatively affordable gift),… Kindle Standard It is an excellent entry point to buy or sell Borrowing E-books and audiobooks. Normally priced at $100, the October sale has dropped to $75, which is $10 more than it was during July’s Prime Day. We called this the best budget option in our guide to e-readers. The latest model has seen health improvements compared to the previous generation. You now get a 300 ppi display and up to 16GB of storage, which will come in handy if you want to keep audiobooks on your device.
Kindle Paperwhite
The Paperwhite adds a few bells and whistles to the standard Kindle like a water-resistant design and warm front lighting.
the Kindle Paperwhite It gives you some extra perks over the standard version, like a larger 6.8-inch display, warm front lighting, and a water-resistant build. Right now, the price of the 8GB model is down to $95, which is $5 more than it was last Prime Day, but still a $45 discount on the $140 MSRP. This is the price of the ad-supported version (which displays ads for Kindle books and services on your lock screen). If you don’t want any ads on your device, you’ll pay about $20 extra.
Signed Kindle Paperwhite
The Paperwhite Signature Edition adds wireless charging and auto-adjust lighting to the Paperwhites’ feature set.
When Engadget’s Nathan Ingraham reviewed Signature edition Kindle Paperwhite, called “the best e-reader”. Period.” On sale it’s down to $140 instead of the standard $190. It went for $125 on the last Prime day. You get the warm light, larger screen and waterproof build of the regular Paperwhite, but capacity jumps to 32GB, and it’s largely ad-free Default and the headlights automatically adjust based on the lighting around you.
Kindle Writer
Kindle Scribe lets you read eBooks and take notes with the included stylus pen. You can also write in the margins of some Kindle titles.
the Kindle Writer It is the latest e-reader from Amazon. It offers the ability to read and write on your Kindle, and comes with a large 10.2-inch display and a stylus just for that purpose. The model with 16GB of storage and the basic stylus typically goes for $340, but October Prime drops it to $265, or about $10 more than last Prime Day. We think Scribe is the best e-ink tablet that’s also an e-reader and gave it an 85 in our review.
Kindle Essentials Packs
There are a few different bundles available that combine a Kindle device, a cover, and a charging accessory.
Number of Essentials packs Which bundles Kindle devices with covers and charging accessories is on sale in October Prime. You can get Signed Kindle Paperwhite A version with a fabric cover and wireless charging dock goes for $194, which is $64 less than purchasing all three separately at MSRP.
Kindle Kids
The Kids’ Edition of the Kindle comes in a colorful box and a 1-year Amazon Kids+ membership with access to thousands of kid-friendly e-books.
With the Kindle Kids Standard Edition You get the standard Kindle with a colorful protective case, a two-year warranty, and one year of Amazon Kids+, which gives access to thousands of kid-friendly titles and hundreds of audiobooks. The kids version also syncs with an easy-to-use parent dashboard that lets you set time limits, add books, and track your child’s reading progress. It’s usually $120, but now it’s $80 instead. That’s $5 more than last Prime Day, but the lowest price we’ve seen outside of this sale.
Kindle Paperwhite Kids
The kids’ version of the Kindle Paperwhite comes with a cover, warranty, and one year from Amazon Kids+.
For a kids version with some extra features, you can get… Kindle Paperwhite Kids For $110, which usually works out to $160. In addition to the box, two-year warranty, and a free year of Amazon Kids+, the reader itself features a larger 6.8-inch display, water-resistant construction and warm front lighting, which tends to be more comfortable on the eyes when reading at night.
Kindle Unlimited
Your free trial of Amazon’s eBook subscription service will automatically renew at $12 per month once the free trial ends.
To ensure you never run out of things to read on your new Kindle, Amazon is also offering Prime members a month Kindle Unlimited Free. The cost is usually $12 per month and will automatically renew once the trial ends (so set a reminder if you don’t want that to happen). A subscription allows you to read as many eBooks as you want from a selection of four million eBooks. Larger new releases and some bestsellers are not included. It also includes a few thousand audiobooks, which all Kindle models support via Bluetooth and headphones.
Kindle Oasis
The Kindle Oasis offers page-turning buttons to the experience, as well as a water-resistant design and warm lighting.
Kindle Oasis It has a 7-inch screen, a water-resistant build, and is the only e-book reader from Amazon with page-turn buttons. Normally $250 for the 8GB model, it’s now $200. You can get 32 GB model At $220 instead of $280. It came out in mid-2019, so it’s not the newest reader on the scene, but the auto-rotate screen and easy-to-use buttons might make it more comfortable while reading.
