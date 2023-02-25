What is inside the inner core of the Earth? Seismic waves reveal a deeper core.

The Earth’s inner core seems to hold a deeper secret.

Geology textbooks almost inevitably include a cut-out diagram of the Earth that shows four neatly defined layers: a thin outer crust of rock on which we live known as the crust; the mantle, where rocks flow like a highly viscous liquid driving the movement of continents and the lifting of mountains; a liquid iron-nickel outer core that generates the planet’s magnetic field; and a solid inner core.

By analyzing the intersection of seismic waves from large earthquakes, two Australian scientists said that there is a distinctly different layer in the center of the Earth. “Now we have confirmed the existence of the innermost inner core,” said one of the scientists, Hrvoj Tcalcic, professor of geophysics at the Australian National University in Canberra.

Dr. Tkalcik and Tan Soon Pham, a postdoctoral researcher, estimate that the innermost, inner core is about 800 miles across. The entire inner core is about 1,500 miles across. Their findings were Published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

While a cut-out diagram appears to depict clear divisions, knowledge about the depth of the Earth is inescapably murky. It is about 4,000 miles from the center of the Earth, and it is impossible to drill more than a few miles into the Earth’s crust. Most of what is known about what lies beneath comes from seismic waves—the vibrations of earthquakes that travel across and around the planet. Think of them as a giant sonic image of the Earth.