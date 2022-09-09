What makes your brain different from a Neanderthal?

In their final experiment, the researchers set out to create a file Miniature like a Neanderthal brain. They started with a human embryonic stem cell, and modified the TKTL1 gene so that it would not have the human mutation. Instead, it carried the mutation found in our relatives, including Neanderthals, chimpanzees, and other mammals.

Then they placed the stem cell in a bath of chemicals that prompted it to turn into a mass of developing brain tissue, called a brain organoid. It generated original brain cells, which then produced a miniature cerebral cortex made up of layers of neurons.

The Neanderthal-like brain organoid made fewer neurons than the organoid with the human version of TKTL1. This indicates that when the TKTL1 gene is mutated, our ancestors can produce additional neurons in the frontal lobe. While this change did not increase the overall size of our brain, it may have reorganized its wiring.

“This is really a strength journey,” said Laurent Nguyen, a neuroscientist at the University of Liège in Belgium, who was not involved in the study. “It is remarkable that such a small change has a significant impact on neuron production.”

The new discovery does not mean that TKTL1, on its own, provides the secret of what makes us human. Other researchers are also looking at the list of 96 protein-modifying mutations and running experiments of their own.

Other members of Dr. Huttner’s lab have reported in july Two other mutations alter the rate at which developing brain cells divide. last yeara team of researchers at the University of California San Diego found that another mutation appears to change the number of connections that human neurons make with each other.