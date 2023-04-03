What to remember from April 3

A paramilitary group called Wagner said it had seized a town hall in Baghmouth, eastern Ukraine. These claims have not been confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Chaotic situation in Bagmouth. Despite claims by paramilitary group Wagner, the Russian military confirmed on Monday, April 3, that there had been no progress in the city in eastern Ukraine. For its part, the Ukrainian army is still making sure “Hold the Town”. The day was marked by the arrest of a woman suspected of involvement in an attack on a cafe in St Petersburg that killed a prominent Russian blogger who supported the invasion of Ukraine. Franceinfo takes what to remember from the clash.

The Russian military has not confirmed any progress in Baghmouth

After claims by the Wagner group, they claimed to have taken over the town hall The Russian military has not confirmed any progress in Bakhmaut, a town in eastern Ukraine. During his daily press briefing on Monday, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman did not report any advances by Russian troops in Baghmouth, and did not even mention the city by name.

Earlier, in a message broadcast overnight on Telegram from Sunday to Monday, Wagner’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced that his men had hoisted the Russian flag and the banner of his paramilitary group at Bachmouth town hall. On several occasions in recent months, Wagner’s group has claimed military developments that have not been confirmed by the Russian Defense Ministry.

For its part, the staff of the Ukrainian army confirmed that the Russian attacks had been repelled. “The enemy did not stop the attack on Baghmoud, however, the Ukrainian defenders repelled several enemy attacks and held the city bravely”He made the comments on Sunday evening.

Poland delivers fighter jets to Ukraine

Warsaw has delivered the first promised MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, an adviser to the Polish president said on Monday, after a similar announcement from Slovakia in late March. “A few MiGs have already been sent and they will be useful for Ukraine to keep us all safe”Marcin Przydacz told the private radio station RMF FM.

Poland has about fifteen MiGs, which were acquired from the armed forces of the German Democratic Republic (GDR) in the 1990s.

An arrest follows an attack that killed a Russian blogger

A Russian blogger who supports the invasion of Ukraine was killed Sunday in an explosion at a cafe in central Russia’s St. Petersburg. Vladlon Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, was killed in an attack with “Explosive Device”According to Officers. According to the latest report, at least 32 people were injured in the blast. Eight of them were in critical condition on Monday.

Russia announced on Monday that it had arrested a woman suspected of carrying the bomb statue into the cafe and carrying out the attack. attack “Planned by the Secret Service of Ukraine”, Russia’s Counter-Terrorism Committee assured. A spokesman for the Russian president condemned the attack “act of terrorism”. Vladimir Putin posthumously decorated the blogger with the prestigious Order of Courage.

US journalist arrested in Russia appeals his detention

The defense of American journalist Ivan Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia last week on “espionage” charges, appealed on Monday against his dismissal. “A hearing date on the stay appeal will be announced this week”A spokesman for the Moscow court in Lefortovo said.

Ivan Gershkovich, correspondent in Russia of a prestigious American newspaper Wall Street Journal And a former AFP journalist in Moscow was remanded last Thursday in pre-trial detention until at least May 29. He was arrested by the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Yekaterinburg“Espionage”. The Wall Street Journal And the reporter denies these allegations. US President Joe Biden called for his release on Friday.