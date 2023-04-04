Live War in Ukraine: Macron expected in China on Wednesday, “the only country that can have a serious impact on the conflict”

In his last daily video intervention, the Kremlin called on the UN to get away with crimes on Ukrainian soil. President Zelensky confirmed that it cannot hide behind its seat in the Security Council. He returned to his visit to the Chernivtsi region, “one of the most emotionally difficult journeys”. He noted that Russian soldiers set up a command post at the Yahidne school and took all the villagers into the basement of the school. From March 3 to March 30 last year, Zelenskiy said, the occupiers housed more than 300 people in the school’s basement, an area of ​​less than 200 square meters. “We will never forgive”.