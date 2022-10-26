When calling up his teammates, Aaron Rodgers necessarily calls his coach

USA Today Sports

My all-time favorite sound bite of any coach or player came six years ago next month, when the Lakers quarterback was Aaron Rodgers He rejects my opinion, calls me by my name and says,Don’t waste your time reading nonsense like that. “

(I should have sent Aaron a Free copy of game makers.)

This problem arose because Rodgers, at the time, was making public criticism of the team which also made sense for criticism of coach Mike McCarthy. Rodgers said after losing the ponies that Margin lacks energy. Rodgers also said that players need to have Healthy fear of losing their jobsif they fail to do so.

My point was simple. Ultimately it is up to the head coach to make sure the side streak exudes energy, and that players fear the consequences of poor performance. Thus, Rodgers was necessarily wondering if the coach was doing his job, even if Rodgers hadn’t said it.

Rodgers didn’t like that I made a logical connection at the time. He probably won’t like what I’m going to say now.

But I can’t avoid that. He’s just sitting there, staring at all of us. When Rodgers says the players Makes mental mistakes 20% of the time (in another meaningone in five plays), and when he suggested that players who make a lot of mistakes shouldn’t play but obviously do, here’s a shot of coach Matt Lafleur.

How could it not be? What else could it be? Who else will be responsible for enduring the chronic errors of players who have not faced any consequences for committing chronic errors?

Perhaps, this time, Rodgers won’t be upset because I’ve finished his thinking. In 2016, he seemed determined not to say anything that could make him come under scrutiny by anyone. Since then, he has taken a calculated turn, taking positions, positions and harmony on controversial issues, the curse of the consequences.

However, he certainly hopes his teammates and coaches are on his side. It won’t help to explicitly call up unnamed players for making too many mistakes. And calling the guy tacitly responsible for all players’ performance wouldn’t help either.

It must be fun today, when LaFleur meets reporters in the press room. And when Rodgers stands in front of his locker, he may once again remind everyone not to waste their time reading things like this.