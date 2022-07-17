July 17, 2022

Where can you get a free or cheap scoop?

Cheryl Riley July 17, 2022 2 min read

You might not have felt like fries on National French Frying Day in steamy weather earlier this week, but National Ice Cream Day, which falls on a Sunday, may be more palatable.

Like just about everything, the price of ice cream has gone up year after year. However, the demand is steady. Premium brands are losing ground to less expensive brands, and new frozen products like ice cream sandwiches and sundaes sell better than regular ice cream.

Here are some ice cream stats:

According to Cincinnati-based retail data company 84.51 degreesThe ice cream flavor that most Americans shout out is chocolate, which received 36% of the vote, followed by biscuit and cream (25%). Mint chocolate chips and buttered pecans tied for third place at 24% each.

The company says 72% of us will get ice cream at the grocery store while 26% will get ice cream at the ice cream shop.

