While Moscow’s ‘goal’ is to ‘unite the Russian people’, the West seeks to ‘divide’ Russia

Cover Image: Sergey Kunev / AFP
- The French Minister for the Armed Forces will visit Kyiv on Wednesday, December 28. Sebastien Lecornu “I will especially pay tribute to the dead at the Knights’ Memorial at Kew”, the ministry said. France, which recently organized an international conference in support of Ukraine, repeatedly says it is ready to provide all its humanitarian and military assistance.
- Russian strike on Kherson market in southern Ukraine On Saturday, December 24, at least ten people died and fifty-five wounded. ” It is terror, intimidation is murder [prendre] a little joy”He slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
- As of Friday, Kherson, recaptured by Ukrainian forces in early November, had already been the target of seventy-four Russian attacks. According to regional authorities, a total of five people died and twenty-two were injured, according to the regional administration.
- In the east, there are still Russian strikes “regular” In Bagmouth, The Ukrainian president regretted that the Russians tried to take from the summer season. “Freedom comes at a high price. But the price of slavery is still high”Mr. Zelensky said during his evening speech.
- Not to mention the war in Ukraine. Pope Francis has condemned Saturday, during the traditional Christmas mass, Greed and thirst for power, which leads to liking some “devour their neighbors”.
Find yesterday's live by clicking In this connection.
