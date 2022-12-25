Pope Francis has called for the world to silence guns

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

• A suspect in Friday’s shooting at a Kurdish cultural center in the capital He explained in custody He first went to Saint-Denis (Sean-Saint-Denis). “to commit murder against foreign persons”. At present, the accused is undergoing treatment at the police headquarters psychiatric hospital.

• Consequences of an XXL cold wave in the northeastern United States According to local authorities, 22 people have now died. About 160,000 homes are still without power and heavy snow is expected overnight.

Pope Francis during his traditional Christmas message in St. Peter’s Square in Rome this morning Called for an end to the war in Ukraine : “May God enlighten the minds of those who are capable of silencing the guns and immediately ending this senseless war!”

Christmas on the balcony… Even on the beach. Today we see one of the hottest December 25th Since we measure temperature. The New Year is heralded in the same barrel.

• #Ukraine Sebastien Lecornu will go to Kyiv next Wednesday. This is the first time the French defense minister has visited Ukraine since the start of the Russian offensive.

About 160,000 American homes are still without power after the violent winter storm that paralyzed North America passed. The latest report puts the death toll at 17..

: The telegram It tells us the story of Annette, a Ukrainian child born in Lanbert, Côtes-d’Armor. But her father, who stayed in the country, has only seen her in photographs so far. His pregnant mother Svetlana left the war.

: “The dinner at the family table cannot be so delicious and warm. There may be empty chairs around. Our houses and streets cannot be so bright.”

A Christmas in the middle of war for Ukrainians. In his greetings to the peopleSpoke with President Zelensky about year-end celebrations “A Bitter Aftertaste”.

Sebastien Lecornu will go to Kyiv next Wednesday. This is the first time the French defense minister has visited Ukraine since the start of the Russian offensive.

: Ksenia knows that there will be no fights in the holiday fights. “Let’s celebrate anyway between gunfire and explosions.”(📸 #Kiev station, December 24 evening concert) 6/ https://t.co/XuMEgRbvA5

: “The spirit of Christmas has changed”, confirms Ksenia. His family is also preparing to forego Orthodox holidays. He dreams of Europe and celebrates #Christmas on December 25 this year: “The ‘Russian’ New Year now has a bitter taste!” 🎄🇺🇦⤵️ 5/

: Many people are moving away from anything that reminds them of Russia. Put Ste-Sophie at the base of the #Kiev tree and Igor swaps his Russian Santa Claus outfit, Father Frost, for a more consensual bear disguise. “People turned aggressive with this Russian #Christmas symbol” ⤵️ 4/ https://t.co/xSUOyg0OON

: Despite 10 months of war and Russian strikes, Ukrainians haven’t given up on #Christmas. Although some things have changed.. ⤵️🇺🇦 3/ https://t.co/SPoLDVfL5s

: This is their best Christmas present. Rejoining the platform of #Kiev station. After 6 months in exile in Sweden, Dimitro kisses his wife. Svetlana really wanted to go home for the holidays. “We will sing and pray for a quick victory for Ukraine” ⤵️ 2/ https://t.co/KJ4qSxfz5f

: Christmas in #KIEV | “My family is Orthodox and we always celebrate #Christmas on January 7th. But as we become more and more westernized, this time we meet on December 25th.” Report 🇺🇦⤵️ 1/https://t.co/Lgtv8Dmn5y https://t.co/H7Fu0eZyxI

: Traditionally, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church celebrates Christmas on January 7. But this year, some have chosen to celebrate on December 24 and 25, the same time as most Christians. A way to free themselves from the Russian Church and its Julian calendar. Our Special Correspondent Agade Mahut reportsIt also provides some explanations on Twitter.

(Agathe Mahout / France Info)

: “Any war incites hunger and uses food as a weapon, preventing it from being distributed to already suffering populations.”

The Pope also urged not to use food “like a weapon”, With particular reference to conflicts affecting the Horn of Africa.

: “May God enlighten the minds of those who are capable of silencing the guns and immediately ending this senseless war!”

During his traditional Christmas message in St. Peter’s Square in Rome this morning, Pope Francis called for an end to the war in Ukraine.

: Sébastien Lecornu will travel to Ukraine next Wednesday for the first time since the start of the war. The Minister for Armed Forces will notably meet his counterpart Oleksii Reznikov in Kiev.

: In this interview, a short extract was broadcast on Russian public television, Vladimir Putin Confirmed “100%” That is the Russian army “destroy” US-provided Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv.

: In a TV interview, Vladimir Putin reiterates that the West, in his view, wants it. “break up” Russia. The Kremlin leader promises “ideal” of his country “Too Different: Uniting the Russian People”. Follow our life.

: On cue, a wind alert was triggered, before liftoff, Notify city officials on Telegram.

: Ukrainian soldiers celebrate Christmas on the front lines. Photographs of public servants of Ukraine.









: War for Ukrainian soldiers even at Christmas. Our colleagues Independence of Kiev He posted the photos on Twitter earlier.

: Here’s the first reminder of the messages that come with your coffee:

• Investigators are continuing inquiries today after three Kurds were killed in Paris two days ago. The suspect’s custody was released due to health reasons.. He was taken to the police headquarters mental ward.

• Yesterday, Violent clashes broke out on the sidelines of the demonstrations In tribute to the victims in the capital and Marseilles.

Volodymyr Zelensky condemns an act “Terrorism” Russian “intimidation” Ukrainians, then Bombing of Kherson city center At least 10 people died and 55 were injured yesterday. Follow our life.