Pope Francis has called for the world to silence guns

A suspect in Friday's shooting at a Kurdish cultural center in the capital He explained in custody He first went to Saint-Denis (Sean-Saint-Denis). "to commit murder against foreign persons". At present, the accused is undergoing treatment at the police headquarters psychiatric hospital.
• Consequences of an XXL cold wave in the northeastern United States According to local authorities, 22 people have now died. About 160,000 homes are still without power and heavy snow is expected overnight.
Pope Francis during his traditional Christmas message in St. Peter's Square in Rome this morning Called for an end to the war in Ukraine : "May God enlighten the minds of those who are capable of silencing the guns and immediately ending this senseless war!"
Christmas on the balcony… Even on the beach. Today we see one of the hottest December 25th Since we measure temperature. The New Year is heralded in the same barrel.
• #Ukraine Sebastien Lecornu will go to Kyiv next Wednesday. This is the first time the French defense minister has visited Ukraine since the start of the Russian offensive.
About 160,000 American homes are still without power after the violent winter storm that paralyzed North America passed. The latest report puts the death toll at 17..
A Christmas in the middle of war for Ukrainians. In his greetings to the peopleSpoke with President Zelensky about year-end celebrations “A Bitter Aftertaste”.
Sebastien Lecornu will go to Kyiv next Wednesday. This is the first time the French defense minister has visited Ukraine since the start of the Russian offensive.
About 200,000 American homes are still without power after the violent winter storm that paralyzed North America passed. The latest report puts the death toll at 17..
The Pope also urged not to use food “like a weapon”, With particular reference to conflicts affecting the Horn of Africa.
During his traditional Christmas message in St. Peter’s Square in Rome this morning, Pope Francis called for an end to the war in Ukraine.
• Investigators are continuing inquiries today after three Kurds were killed in Paris two days ago. The suspect’s custody was released due to health reasons.. He was taken to the police headquarters mental ward.
• Yesterday, Violent clashes broke out on the sidelines of the demonstrations In tribute to the victims in the capital and Marseilles.
Volodymyr Zelensky condemns an act "Terrorism" Russian "intimidation" Ukrainians, then Bombing of Kherson city center At least 10 people died and 55 were injured yesterday.
