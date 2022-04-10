Will Smith must bring back Oscar to restore ‘national conscience’, says Harry Lennox

A member of the Motion Pictures Academy has called Will Smith’s 10-year ban on the Oscars “toothless punishment” and said the performer must “voluntarily” He returns his award for Best Actor.

Veteran stage actor and actor Harry Links has compared Smith’s sentence for directing slapping Chris Rock for his “prolonged period of time in front of a court bully” prank that “exposes the shallowness of Hollywood morals” in Variety stinging intro Saturday.

Lennox, a prolific actor best known for his role in “The Five Heartbeats,” said it was “disturbing” to allow Smith to accept the Oscar for “King Richard” and to refer to the “will of God” in his speech. .

“Smith’s brutality stripped the whole evening of its prestige,” Lynns, 57, wrote. “And it was proven when the Oscar party stunned the audience with a standing ovation for someone who had just committed an attack right in front of their eyes.”

Rock made a bald joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia. Lennix had a love interest in the character Niobe who plays Pinkett Smith in the series “The Matrix”.

Will Smith accepts the award for Actor in a Leading Role during the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood. Getty Images

“In one fell swoop, Will Smith created an existential crisis for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences,” Lynks said. “The incident was such a shock to societal norms that it will wipe out our national conscience until it is adequately atonement.”

Smith resigned from the Academy before it imposed a decade-long ban on the actor, but Links said the punishment did not fit the crime.

“The stain on the Motion Picture Academy cannot be easily remedied. The only hope for a justified blessing should include Smith voluntarily returning his Best Actor award.”

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. AFP via Getty Images

Smith apologized to The Rock website a day after the incident. Wasn’t rock yet Talk in detail about the attack And Refuse to press charges.

It was said that the academy was divided Forcing Smith to return his glass. Some dissidents have noted that honorees convicted of serious crimes such as Harvey Weinstein and Roman Polanski were allowed to stick to their crimes, while others have argued that the highly public nature of Smith’s attack demanded an unprecedented repeal.